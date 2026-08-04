Ryan Clark Sends Strong Message to SEC After Curt Cignetti's Blunt Remarks

The argument between the SEC and Big Ten over which college football conference is the strongest has loudened in the final month before the 2026 season.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is among the more prominent figures to speak in favor of the Big Ten in recent weeks. Cignetti's defense of the league during Big Ten media days included a line about its humility in defeat compared to the SEC.

"We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest," Cignetti said about the Big Ten. "We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don't cry a river and whine and complain. All right, and that's why we're the best."

The comments from Cignetti have sparked additional discourse from others around the college football world, like former LSU and NFL safety Ryan Clark. During a recent edition of "The Pivot" podcast, Clark cited a change across college football that the Big Ten has adapted to more quickly than the SEC.

"At the time, the SEC could offer you more. It could offer you better coaching, it could offer you better opportunity, it could offer you better competition," Clark said. "You could play in bigger stadiums, and you could learn more. Now, they don't mind it because they're going for the bag."

How does Cignetti's strategy differ from what the SEC is accustomed to?

Indiana's first two teams under Cignetti have been full of transfer portal acquisitions, and that will be the case in 2026. Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, former Boston College running back Turbo Richard and former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh will be among the most prominent starters for the Hoosiers.

However, the financial feasibility of Cignetti's roster construction is unattainable for most programs across the college football landscape. Indiana now possesses the financial backing from billionaire Mark Cuban, but the majority of college football programs are turning to season ticket holders as a method of roster funding rather than billionaire alumni.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American businessman and television personality Mark Cuban before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The powers in the SEC are somewhat divided on how to approach the portal.

Georgia and Oklahoma maximized retention of their starters while adding minimal portal pieces. There were also programs like Texas, which decided to purge deficient pieces from its 2025 roster in order to position itself for a deep College Football Playoff run.

Many of the programs with new coaches across the SEC have assembled portal-heavy rosters, but they are looking to develop high school talent in the future.

Lane Kiffin attacked the portal for LSU's 2026 roster, but his ultimate goal in going to Baton Rouge was to gain proximity to top-end high school talent. Jon Sumrall at Florida is another example; the Gators are not as portal-heavy as LSU, but they have worked hard in their recruitment of the 2027 class so they can prioritize retention later in Sumrall's tenure.