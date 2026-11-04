SEC Breaks All-Time Record in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings revealed more than a few surprises, but one fact about the sport seems clearer than ever.

After three straight years of being considered an afterthought compared to the Big Ten, the SEC definitively reasserted itself as the king of college football once again.

A Historic Showing in the Top 25

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When the College Football Playoff selection committee released its initial rankings on Nov. 3, the SEC placed a remarkable 10 teams in the top 25.

According to ESPN Insights, that total is the most any conference has ever achieved in a single CFP ranking since the system began in 2014.

The ranked SEC teams were Georgia (No. 2), Alabama (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 6), Texas (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 13), LSU (No. 14), Missouri (No. 18), South Carolina (No. 21), and Florida (No. 24).

The Big Ten followed with six teams, and the Big 12 had five.

Five Teams in the Top Ten

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The dominance extended to the upper half of the rankings as well.

The SEC became the first conference in College Football Playoff history to place five teams inside the top 10 of the committee’s first rankings of a season.

Georgia led the way, followed by Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, and Ole Miss.

Notably, three of those top-10 teams — Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss — entered the rankings with two losses.

The committee clearly prioritized strength of schedule and quality of competition over pure win-loss records, rewarding the SEC’s notoriously difficult slate.

Strength of Schedule Takes Center Stage

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Committee chair Hunter Yurachek and various analytics outlets pointed to the SEC’s superior strength of schedule and average FPI (Football Power Index) as key factors.

For example, Alabama’s résumé featured a dominant road win at Kentucky and other quality victories that the committee valued highly, helping the Crimson Tide land at No. 5 despite a 6-2 record and a recent loss to Tennessee.

Several SEC teams also ranked higher in the CFP poll than in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll, reinforcing the perception that the committee continues to give the conference the benefit of the doubt when evaluating close résumés.

What It Means Going Forward

With five SEC teams currently projected inside a 12-team playoff field — Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, and Ole Miss — the league is positioned for heavy representation in December.

Remaining schedules feature several high-stakes intraconference matchups — Georgia at Ole Miss, Alabama at LSU, and Kentucky at Tennessee among them — that will further shape the final picture.

For now, the first rankings of 2026 have delivered a clear message: the SEC is back on top, and the rest of college football is once again chasing it.

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