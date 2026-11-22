The SEC came out of Week 12 with four teams still in position to finish the regular season with at least 10 wins. No. 1 Georgia got there Saturday with a 34–6 win at No. 21 South Carolina. No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee all moved to 9–2, leaving each a rivalry win away from joining the Bulldogs.

All four entered the weekend in the top nine of the College Football Playoff rankings, and two teams ahead of Tennessee lost. No. 4 UCLA fell to Michigan in triple overtime, and No. 8 Indiana lost to Washington in overtime. Those results give the SEC a chance to strengthen its position when the committee releases its next rankings Tuesday.

Georgia Has the SEC’s Clearest Path to a Top Seed

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Georgia’s win at South Carolina secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs can reach Atlanta at 11–1 by beating Georgia Tech in Athens on Saturday, putting them in position to make a final case for the No. 1 seed against whichever SEC contender emerges from Rivalry Week.

Georgia also collected the strongest win of the weekend among the SEC’s four highest-ranked teams. The Bulldogs went on the road and held a ranked opponent to six points. With undefeated Utah also winning, Georgia gave the committee a fresh reason to keep the Bulldogs at No. 1.

Alabama and Texas Can Strengthen Their Seeding Cases

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Alabama beat Chattanooga 47–0 and now gets Auburn in Tuscaloosa. An Iron Bowl win would give the Crimson Tide a 10–2 regular-season finish from a position of strength in the committee’s rankings. The bigger question is whether Alabama gets another chance to improve its seeding against Georgia in Atlanta.

Texas beat Arkansas 45–3 and travels to Texas A&M on Friday. The Longhorns were already one spot behind UCLA before the Bruins lost, making Texas one of the teams to watch Tuesday. A road win in College Station would give the Longhorns a 10th victory and keep them in contention for the SEC title game.

Texas also has the better tiebreaker position if it, Alabama, and Tennessee all win. According to CBS Sports, Texas advances in three of the four possible combinations of results from the Egg Bowl and LSU–Arkansas in that scenario. Alabama would need Mississippi State and LSU to win. That gives Saturday’s games stakes for Texas even after the Longhorns finish their own regular season.

Tennessee Has the Most to Gain From Tuesday’s Rankings

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Tennessee beat LSU 27–13 to get to 9–2. The Vols were one spot behind Indiana in the previous rankings, so Tuesday will show whether the committee moves Tennessee up after the Hoosiers’ loss. Of the SEC’s four highest-ranked playoff contenders, the Vols entered Week 12 closest to the projected cut line.

Saturday’s trip to Vanderbilt carries a different kind of pressure for Tennessee than the Iron Bowl does for Alabama. A win would give the Vols a 10–2 finish and a head-to-head victory over Alabama to point to if they need an at-large bid. A loss would leave them at 9–3 and give the committee a fresh reason to move other contenders ahead of them, with No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech all coming off wins.

The SEC can come out of Rivalry Week with four 10-win teams and only two places in its championship game. If all four take care of business, the playoff debate shifts to how high the committee can seed them and where the two teams left out of Atlanta fit in the at-large field.