ESPN debuts new SEC football graphics for 2024 season
SEC football kicks off its new partnership with ESPN this coming season, and that means college football's top conference is getting some new branding on the network.
Now, with the 2024 SEC Media Days drawing to its close, the folks at ESPN Creative Studio put out a teaser video with some of the graphics we'll see on our screens this fall.
It will be a historic football season in the SEC, not only since the conference added Texas and Oklahoma to its already blue-chip rotation, but also with the league's new deal with ESPN.
The contract, which lasts through the next decade, makes ESPN and ABC the exclusive home of SEC football and men's basketball, with insiders reporting the pact to be worth $3 billion.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey lauded his conference's deal with the ESPN networks, saying the league's football games will be able to expand its audience reach in the future.
“What that does, and it’s something about which I’ve spoken but gets lost, is when we move to the ABC-ESPN group, we have access to more broadcast TV opportunities than perhaps we’ve ever had, certainly in recent decades,” Sankey said recently.
“In other words, 130-plus million households with access to broadcast TV, we could literally program an ABC game at noon Eastern, 3:30 Eastern, and then, that primetime window on particular Saturdays. Now, ABC and ESPN have other contractual commitments, but that’s an illustration of the breadth of reach that we are about to experience."
More from College Football HQ
Sankey is 'paying attention' to expansion opportunities
SEC football power rankings, order of finish projection for 2024
ESPN reveals 2024 preseason college football rankings
SEC got calls from other schools amid realignment rush
Phil Steele predicts AP preseason college football rankings
College football strength of schedule rankings for the 2024 season
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams