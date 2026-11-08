SEC Title Race Takes Another Wild Turn After Pivotal Week 10

The SEC has a clear leader heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Sorting out the teams chasing that leader is considerably more complicated.

An impactful Week 10 left Georgia alone atop the conference standings, while Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee finished Saturday with two SEC losses apiece. With conference championship positioning and College Football Playoff hopes overlapping, November’s remaining games carry consequences well beyond the weekly rankings.

Georgia delivered the strongest statement, winning 42-7 at Ole Miss to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Tennessee also changed the picture with a 34-6 victory over Kentucky, handing the Wildcats their second SEC defeat. University of Georgia Athletics

Alabama and Texas kept pace with road victories of their own, leaving a crowded group behind the Bulldogs.

Updated SEC Football Standings After Week 10

Team SEC Overall Georgia 6-1 8-1 Alabama 5-2 7-2 Kentucky 5-2 7-2 Texas 4-2 7-2 Tennessee 4-2 7-2 Ole Miss 4-3 6-3 South Carolina 4-3 6-3 LSU 3-3 6-3 Missouri 3-3 6-3 Oklahoma 3-3 5-4 Florida 3-4 5-4 Auburn 3-4 5-4 Mississippi State 2-5 4-5 Texas A&M 1-5 4-5 Arkansas 1-5 3-6 Vanderbilt 1-5 4-5

Georgia Creates Separation as Tennessee Tightens the Chase

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Georgia’s win in Oxford protected the Bulldogs’ position atop the SEC and pushed Ole Miss to a third conference loss. University of Georgia Athletics

Combined with Kentucky’s defeat, that result left Georgia as the league’s only team with fewer than two SEC losses. The Bulldogs now hold the strongest position in the standings, although the championship matchup remains unsettled.

Tennessee’s victory was especially consequential because it pulled Kentucky back toward the chasing pack while keeping the Volunteers in that same conversation. Kentucky remains near the top at 5-2, but its cushion over other contenders has disappeared. University of Tennessee Athletics

Texas and Tennessee sit at 4-2 in league play, having played one fewer SEC game than Alabama and Kentucky. That difference matters when reading the table: Conference wins alone do not capture how closely those four teams are grouped.

Alabama and Texas Strengthen Their Positions

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Alabama’s 31-13 victory at LSU moved the Crimson Tide to 5-2 in conference play and dropped the Tigers to 3-3. Texas, meanwhile, beat Missouri 34-20 to reach 4-2 in the SEC. NCAA.com

Both results helped the winners maintain contact with Georgia while making the path more difficult for teams further down the standings.

For Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee, the immediate priority is avoiding another conference loss. Their shared two-loss status also makes potential ties an increasingly relevant part of the championship discussion.

There is still a distinction between being near the top of the standings and having a championship berth secured. Week 10 clarified the contenders without settling their final order.

SEC Playoff Race Adds Another Layer

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The standings also illustrate why the SEC championship race and the playoff conversation should be considered separately.

Georgia leads the conference at 8-1 overall. Each of its four closest challengers is 7-2, creating a cluster of teams seeking both a place in the title game and a stronger national postseason résumé.

Further down the table, Ole Miss, South Carolina, LSU and Missouri are all 6-3 overall. South Carolina owns a four-game winning streak, but the Gamecocks still have three conference losses weighing on their position.

Those records create different stakes for the closing weeks. The leading contenders are trying to reach the conference championship game, while teams behind them need victories to strengthen their postseason cases and capitalize on any further movement above them.

Georgia gained separation in Week 10. Behind the Bulldogs, the competition became more crowded—and the margin for another setback became smaller.