SEC Has Big Decision to Make After Georgia-Alabama Game

The SEC faces a sportsmanship ruling with no clean precedent after Alabama fans hurled bottles and cans at Georgia players walking off the field following the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama athletics called it “unacceptable behavior exhibited by some of the game’s attendees” in a statement Sunday, said it’s gathering information and warned that “such conduct will not be tolerated.” The SEC hadn’t announced a penalty as of Monday morning.

What happened after Georgia beat Alabama?

Alabama Crimson Tide fans cheer before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing 20-17, Alabama’s last drive died when Keelon Russell’s deep shot to Rico Scott drew contact but no flag. Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. later drew a personal foul for shoving a Georgia player in the helmet, which let the Bulldogs run out the clock.

Bottles and cans flew after the final whistle, and dozens of items landed in the Alabama end zone as Georgia players walked toward the tunnel. Reporter Alison Mastrangelo reported that “Georgia players were being told by coaches to put their helmets on as they were leaving the field,” and staffers shielded safety Khalil Barnes’ head until he found his helmet.

The result moved No. 2 Georgia to 6-0 and handed No. 6 Alabama its first loss. The Bulldogs are now No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after Texas' Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma.

SEC debris fines since 2021

Tennessee, Texas and LSU each paid $250,000 after fans threw debris during games. Tennessee fans pelted the field with 54 seconds left in a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss in October 2021, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the disruption “cannot be repeated on any SEC campus.”

Texas fans followed in October 2024 after a pass interference call during Georgia’s 30-15 win in Austin. Sankey said, “The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event.” LSU fans did the same a month later during a 42-13 loss to Alabama.

Both schools also had to identify offenders, ban them for the rest of the academic year and review their alcohol policies. Those bans depend on schools finding the culprits, and Texas reported that its video review didn’t identify any of the fans who threw objects in Austin.

Why does postgame timing matter?

Alabama athletics released a statement to @aldotcom when asked about fan conduct after the Georgia game.



"We are disappointed by the unacceptable behavior exhibited by some of the game’s attendees last night and are in the process of gathering information," the statement reads.… — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 11, 2026

All three fines followed in-game disruptions, and Saturday’s debris came after the clock hit zero. The SEC’s 2021 release, however, cited fans “interrupting the competitive opportunity for both teams, endangering contest participants,” and the second half of that standard applies to Georgia players who needed helmets to reach their locker room.

The conference should apply the full $250,000 template. A lighter penalty would tell fans they can target visiting players without consequence as long as they wait for the final whistle, and Alabama’s own statement already concedes the conduct crossed a line.

Alabama visits Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, the site of the 2021 Ole Miss incident.