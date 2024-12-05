Texas Explains Why It Won't Punish Any Fans for Throwing Bottles During Georgia Game
Georgia and Texas are preparing to meet for the second time this season in Saturday's SEC championship. However, fans both teams are still litigating the last matchup between the two teams on Oct. 19—which included Longhorns fans throwing bottles on the field to protest a call.
On Thursday, the AP's Jim Vertuno reported that Texas had taken no action against any fans for the October incident.
"In a report to the league sent last month, Texas officials said a video review did not identify any of the culprits," Vertuno wrote.
The incident came after a pass-interference penalty that was eventually reversed after fans threw bottles onto the Austin turf—a series of events that drew widespread criticism.
The SEC fined the Longhorns $250,000 and ordered the school to ban those involved from Texas athletic events for one year.
“I will say that now we’ve set a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes that you’ve got a chance to get your call reversed,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said at the time. “That’s unfortunate because to me that’s dangerous.”