SEC Media Days 2024 schedule: How to watch

How and what to watch as SEC Media Days kicks off the 2024 college football Talkin' Season with expansion and new coaches.
The biggest date on the preseason schedule is here as SEC Media Days kicks off today and runs through most of the week, signaling the unofficial start of the 2024 college football Talkin' Season, and giving fans their first look at coaches and players answering questions about the year to come.

And what a historic year it will be: Texas and Oklahoma, two of college football's most successful winners, have joined the SEC as part of the sport's major conference realignment, and this season finds the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams for the first time.

Steve Sarkisian will represent the Longhorns a year removed from beating Alabama and winning the Big 12 title, and Brent Venables speaks for the Sooners heading into their SEC debut.

Another major historical shift for the SEC is the departure of Nick Saban. College football's record-holder seven-time national champion head coach retired this offseason, leaving a massive vacancy not only on the sideline going forward, but also as a voice at Media Days. Kalen DeBoer will speak for the Crimson Tide, with a forum to present his case for how to build the program going forward.

SEC Media Days 2024 schedule

All times Central, airs on SEC Network

Mon., July 15

9:05 a.m. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

10 a.m. LSU head coach Brian Kelly

10:55 a.m. LSU players Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Taylor, Harold Perkins

11:35 a.m. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer

12:15 p.m. South Carolina players Debo Williams, Luke Doty, Alex Huntley

1:50 p.m. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

2:40 p.m. Ole Miss players Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, Jared Ivey

3:20 p.m. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea

4 p.m. Vanderbilt players Langston Patterson, Gunnar Hansen, CJ Taylor

Tues., July 16

8:30 a.m. SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid

9:05 a.m. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

9:55 a.m. Georgia players Carson Beck, Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams

10:35 a.m. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel

11:15 a.m. Tennessee players Cooper Mays, Keenan Pili, Omari Thomas

12:50 p.m. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables

1:40 p.m. Oklahoma players Jackson Arnold, Billy Bowman Jr., Danny Stutsman

2:20 p.m. Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz

3 p.m. Missouri players Luther Burden III, Brady Cook, Kristian Williams

Wed., July 17

9:05 a.m. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer

9:55 a.m. Alabama players Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, Malachi Moore

10:35 a.m. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby

11:15 a.m. Mississippi State players Blake Shapen, John Lewis, Albert Reese

12:50 p.m. Florida head coach Billy Napier

1:25 p.m. SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal

1:40 p.m. Florida players Graham Mertz, Shemar James, Montrell Johnson Jr.

2:20 p.m. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian

3 p.m. Texas players Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr., Jahdae Barron

Thurs., July 18

9:35 a.m. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman

10:25 a.m. Arkansas players Landon Jackson, Andrew Armstrong, Taylen Green

11:05 a.m. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko

11:45 a.m. Texas A&M players Shemar Turner, Taurean York, Trey Zuhn III

1:05 p.m. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze

1:55 p.m. Auburn players Eugene Asante, Keldric Faulk, Payton Thorne

2:25 p.m. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops

3:15 p.m. Kentucky players D’Eryk Jackson, Marques Cox, Deone Walker

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

