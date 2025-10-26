'SEC Nation' announces show's location for Week 10
While ESPN's College GameDay is heading to the Big 12 for its Week 10 show, SEC Nation will still be representing college football's most potent league with a must-see matchup. In a mild surprise, SEC Nation passed on Knoxville and Week 10's battle of two-loss Oklahoma and Tennessee teams, instead opting to head to Austin, Texas.
In a surprising turn, the Week 10 Vanderilt vs. Texas battle features one team on the inside of the current CFP hunt with another more or less clinging to life on the edges. But it's 7-1 Vanderbilt that's got the inside track, with perhaps the situation envisioned for preseason No. 1 Texas. Meanwhile, the Longhorns, at 6-2, are barely hanging around where Vanderbilt might have hoped to be.
Texas's path
Texas has needed overtime in the last two weeks to outlast Kentucky and Mississippi State. Texas has struggled, particularly on offense since a 14-7 loss to Ohio State to open the season. The Longhorns fell to Florida 29-21 in Week 6, in a win that temporarily saved coach Billy Napier's job at Florida. Texas's CFP ambitions are hanging by a thread, as the Longhorns not only have to host Vanderbilt, but travel to Georgia and host Texas A&M in November.
But after squeaking past Kentucky and Mississippi State, the Longhorns will apparently be a mild home favorite against a top ten Vanderbilt team.
Vanderbilt's run
The Commodores lost to then-No. 10 Alabama three weeks ago, but has since bested then- No. 10 LSU and then-No. 15 Missouri. After a battle with Texas, Vandy will play Auburn and Kentucky before completing its regular-season slate at Tennessee in a game that could be a de facto CFP play-in game.
SEC Nation's recent Texas and Vandy history
SEC Nation hasn't been to Austin this season, with their last visit there coming back on December 21, 2024 for the first-round CFP playoff game between Clemson and Texas, which the Longhorns won 38-24. Texas was an opponent for an SEC Nation game in the Florida loss, but it's the first time in 2025 that Vanderbilt will be part of the show's featured game.