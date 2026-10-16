ESPN Faces Backlash Over Kickoff Times for Three High-Profile SEC Football Games

The revelation of the Week 7 college football schedule once again had scores of fans scratching their heads wondering what the big networks are thinking.

Especially in the SEC, which features several notable, high-profile matchups across its slate, but will leave fans having to be more agile with their remotes when watching them.

Stacked Afternoon Window Draws Immediate Criticism

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Auburn at No. 1 Georgia. Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee. No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss. All interesting games, but they will all kick off simultaneously on the same day.

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry airs on ESPN, the Third Saturday in October rivalry is on ABC, and the Missouri-Ole Miss clash lands on the SEC Network.

Georgia insider Rusty Mansell captured the widespread reaction in a post that quickly gained traction: “Can someone explain to me, how this is happening. SAME TIME.. ?????”

Fans flooded the replies, noting the difficulty of following multiple high-stakes games at once and questioning why the slate was not spread across more windows.

Context of a Crowded SEC Saturday

The SEC’s Week 7 schedule features several strong matchups. Florida visits Texas and Mississippi State travels to LSU in the noon Eastern slot, while Arkansas visits Vanderbilt and Kentucky heads to Oklahoma later in the day.

Primetime network slots, however, are occupied by non-SEC games this coming Saturday, including Notre Dame at BYU on ABC and Florida State at Miami.

This is not an isolated complaint. Earlier in the week, commentator Clay Travis publicly criticized ESPN for scheduling two SEC games — Florida-Texas and Mississippi State-LSU — for early morning Central Time kickoffs, arguing the decisions hurt atmosphere and fan experience. Similar frustrations have surfaced throughout the expanded SEC era under ESPN’s exclusive rights package.

Why the Times Matter to Fans and the Sport

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Simultaneous kickoffs force viewers to choose one game or rely on multiple screens and streaming devices. For rivalries with deep historical and regional stakes, that choice feels especially costly.

The Missouri-Ole Miss game, a top-15 matchup with clear College Football Playoff implications, drew particular scrutiny for landing on the SEC Network rather than a bigger national platform.

Networks prioritize inventory management, ratings potential, and rights commitments when assigning windows. Afternoon slots still deliver strong audiences, and stacking allows multiple attractive games to air without cannibalizing a single primetime hour.

Critics counter that spreading the three contests would better serve the league’s national audience and reduce the sense that SEC depth is being underutilized on broadcasts.

As the season heads into its decisive stretch, the Oct. 17 slate underscores ongoing tensions between television strategy and the viewing habits of the sport’s most passionate fans.

Whether the stacked window produces compelling television or simply more divided attention will be measured in both ratings and social reaction on Saturday.