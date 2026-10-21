David Pollack Sounds Alarm on Two National Powerhouses After Week 7

The 2026 college football season has reached the point where national championship contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. However, two of the sport's most recognizable programs have some significant question marks.

Former ESPN college football analyst and Georgia Bulldog, David Pollack, recently voiced his concerns about the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes, two perennial national championship contenders dealing with their own set of problems following Week 7.

Pollack highlighted his concerns surrounding both programs in a post on X, adding to the growing conversation about whether either team can overcome its issues and make a serious College Football Playoff run.

Ohio State and Alabama Have Serious Problems Right Now pic.twitter.com/1rLiwaJhbo — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 21, 2026

While the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes find themselves in different positions entering Week 8, the concerns surrounding both programs could have major implications for the national championship race.

Alabama's Offensive Struggles Raise Major Concern

For Alabama, the situation is becoming increasingly concerning under third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Just two weeks ago, Alabama was undefeated and appeared to be one of the best young teams in college football behind their young gun-slinger at quarterback, Keelon Russell. However, consecutive conference losses to Georgia and Tennessee have dramatically changed the outlook in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama's embarrassing 26-10 loss to the Vols this past weekend is particularly troubling.

The Crimson Tide managed just 54 rushing yards and just a shade over 200 yards of total offense. Alabama also only converted two of its 13 third-down opportunities.

These struggles have raised questions about Alabama's ability to protect its young QB and establish enough offensive balance to compete against the elite defenses.

With Texas A&M coming to Tuscaloosa this weekend, Alabama faces a critical opportunity to prove its recent struggles are an anomaly and not a sign of a larger problem.

Another disappointing performance could leave DeBoer's team fighting to simply remain in the playoff conversation.

Ohio State Has Problems Despite Winning

Unlike Alabama, Ohio State emerged from Week 7 with a victory. However, the Buckeyes’ 19-15 win over Indiana came with some troubling developments.

Ohio State struggled to establish its running game, finishing with just 78 rushing yards against the Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes also struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, settling for field goals on multiple red-zone possessions.

Perhaps the biggest concern, however, is the health of quarterback Julian Sayin.

Sayin suffered a right shoulder injury during the victory, with head coach Ryan Day indicating the quarterback would miss several weeks.

That development creates significant uncertainty for an Ohio State offense featuring one of college football’s most explosive playmakers in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes remain firmly in the Big Ten championship conversation, but their ability to navigate the coming weeks without their starting quarterback could determine their postseason outlook.