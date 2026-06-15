SEC Power Rankings Place 117-Win Head Coach at No. 1 Ahead of 2026 Season

Ranking the SEC's head coaches before a season is a bit like assembling a leaderboard mid-tournament. The standings reflect everything that's happened up to this moment, but the games themselves will scramble the order.

On3's Chris Low did exactly that, weighing career achievement, recent performance, player development and adaptability to today's college football reality to slot all 16 coaches ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Coaches who built programs from nothing, who won where winning had rarely happened, earned credit. So did coaches who have steered programs through the chaos of the transfer portal era without losing their footing.

All that said, the No. 1 spot was never really in question.

Kirby Smart's place in the SEC pecking order

Georgia's Kirby Smart sits atop the list, and Low made it clear that designation required little deliberation. Smart has 117 wins at Georgia, three SEC championships in the past four seasons, back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, and has produced 21 first-round NFL Draft picks, matching his total losses as the Bulldogs' head coach.

It isn't just the volume of wins that separates him from the rest of the field. It's the consistency. Georgia is the only program in the country to finish in the top seven of the final AP poll in each of the past nine seasons. That kind of sustained excellence in the SEC, with its annual recruiting arms race and conference depth, doesn't happen by accident.

"I just have an expectation of to win every game and to be the very best we can possibly be. That's simple," Smart said this spring. "Expectations are always high here, and they should be."

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has little to prove, but that doesn't mean expectations aren't sky high entering 2026. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The counterpoint circulating nationally is worth noting. CBS Sports analyst Robby Kalland wrote that while Smart "has proven over the years that he reloads rather than rebuilds," the Bulldogs have "slipped from their perch of the nation's unquestioned best to simply being 'one of the best,'" and the 2026 season will test how easily Georgia can fill gaps in the new era.

Spring ball has come and gone, Smart pulled nine transfers through the portal, and the Bulldogs are now waiting on fall camp. Georgia opens the season against Tennessee State at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 5, with a road date at Arkansas on Sept. 19 representing the first SEC test of the year.

The broader SEC coaching picture heading into 2026

Steve Sarkisian landed at No. 2, edging LSU's Lane Kiffin based on a 13-3 conference record in his first two seasons in the SEC, two playoff appearances in the past three years and a Big 12 title that ended a 14-year drought for Texas.

Sark is 14-7 against nationally ranked opponents over the past three seasons, and his recruiting and transfer portal work in Austin has been among the best in the country. That said, Low noted that if the Longhorns miss the playoff for a second straight season in 2026, it will be a testy offseason.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to deliver nothing short of a national championship run for the Longhorns. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

LSU was one of the biggest storylines in college football this offseason because of Kiffin's arrival, with the former Ole Miss coach putting together the No. 1-ranked transfer class, a 40-man haul headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. But as one analysis noted, Kiffin still has to fuse veterans with newcomers, build chemistry and establish a championship standard fast in a place known for short attention spans fueled by championship dreams.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer at No. 4 reflects the complexity of following a legend. After back-to-back good, but not great campaigns, DeBoer may need to win big this year. The Crimson Tide ranked 125th in rushing and 111th in sacks allowed last season, moves that led to the firing of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

Mike Elko's rise to No. 5 after taking Texas A&M to its first College Football Playoff speaks to how quickly a resume can shift in this league. Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Florida's Jon Sumrall rounded out Low's top 10.