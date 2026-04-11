SEC Team Called Overrated in 2026 College Football ‘Tier’ Rankings

The SEC landscape for the 2026 season is drawing significant debate following a new set of tier rankings. The Next Round recently ranked the conference by tiers, placing the Texas Longhorns in a tier of their own as the "top dog."

This placement sparked immediate pushback from across the college football community. While Texas sits at the summit, the rankings grouped Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M as the primary "CFB playoff contenders."

The middle of the pack features Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee as teams considered "solid, but not great." Fans and analysts are now weighing in on whether these labels accurately reflect the conference's current state.

Fans label Texas a preseason paper tiger

The decision to elevate Texas above established programs like Georgia and Alabama has been met with significant skepticism. On social media, fans were quick to label the Longhorns as an overrated program based on historical performance versus preseason expectations.

One user noted that "it is going to be like this every year overhyping Texas."

Arch Manning and the Longhorns finished the 2025 season strong, but will the momentum continue into 2026? | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This sentiment was echoed again when another commenter called Texas a "paper tiger," while another reply asked, "How many SEC Championships Texas got?"

These critiques have merit when looking at the trophy case. Since the turn of the decade, Georgia and Alabama have combined for the vast majority of SEC titles, while Texas has yet to win a conference championship since joining the league.

National skepticism of SEC standings

Georgia's ranking in the second tier, despite being the 2024 SEC Champion and a recent two-time national champion, is a primary point of contention. One user argued that "lol you yourself don't believe there is a tier above UGA," pointing to the Bulldogs' consistency under Kirby Smart.

Georgia returns 14 starters this season, including Heisman candidate Gunner Stockton. One critical fan noted that "Texas hasn't beaten UGA since joining the SEC," suggesting the "top dog" label lacks merit.

Frustration also boiled over regarding Ole Miss being labeled "solid, but not great" despite a playoff semifinal run in 2025. One user noted the team "just went to the semis with now an upgraded offense and defense," a claim backed by the Rebels' return of 13 starters.

Paul Finebaum also recently shared his belief that Texas A&M will be a playoff team in 2026. So opinions vary on the state of the SEC.

In my way-too-early top 25 college football rankings, the Texas Longhorns are slotted at No. 3 while Ohio State is ranked first.