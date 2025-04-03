Shedeur Sanders could slip from top 3 in NFL Draft, Schefter warns
Shedeur Sanders has remained a subject of interest on NFL Draft boards as we near the moment of truth, but one prominent observer thinks the Colorado quarterback could be slipping.
ESPN insider extraordinaire Adam Schefter believes Sanders could fall out of the top three selections based on what he’s hearing right now.
The conventional wisdom is that the Tennessee Titans are favored to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the draft.
The leaves questions around the Cleveland Browns at 2 and the New York Giants at 3, and if either of those teams are looking to make a long-term investment at quarterback.
“It feels like it’s moving off there,” Schefter said of Cleveland’s potential interest in Sanders, noting that Browns ownership is gaining interest in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
The prospect of pairing Carter with defensive end Myles Garrett may be too enticing for the Browns to pass over, even with Sanders there for the taking.
As for the Giants? They could be more interested in taking Sanders’ teammate, the former Colorado two-way star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
“And there’s more and more of a feeling like the Giants might not go quarterback,” Schefter added.
“If they don’t go quarterback, that would leave the other star player from this draft, Travis Hunter, to give New York a little star power that it lost when Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.”
Sports Illustrated tends to agree with the Schefter analysis, projecting that Sanders will fall out of the top three, but not as far as the top 10.
SI has mocked Sanders as the No. 9 overall selection, to the New Orleans Saints.
“Sanders’ presence would finally allow the Saints to move on from the past,” SI’s Gilbert Manzano said in his mock draft projection.
“He’s athletic and might be the most accurate passer in the draft. Sanders could hit the ground running with an offense that has wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara, or wait a year behind Derek Carr.”
At this point, everything remains a matter of speculation, but there does appear to be an informal consensus forming at the very top of the draft order with three weeks to go.
“It feels more and more like Cam Ward one, Abdul Carter two, Travis Hunter three,” Schefter said. “A lot can change in those weeks.”
