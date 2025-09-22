Six classic SEC rivalries we will miss with the new nine-game conference schedule
With Chris Low dropping the reported new "permanent" annual opponents for SEC slates starting in 2026, with apologies to Boyz II Men, it's so hard to say goodbye to some matchups college football fans have long treasured. The 2024 move to a division-less setting brough a new world with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. Previously, every SEC squad played the teams in their division plus two cross-divisional opponents. But with yet another round of changes, while some memorable SEC rivalries are protected, others are gone-- at least on an annual basis. Here are six that will be badly missed.
Alabama/LSU
The Saban Bowl a/k/a the "First Saturday in November" has as much mojo as any SEC battle. The two teams have played annual back to 1964. In the last two decades, the teams have met seven times with both in the top five, most notably in the 2012 CFP title game, which Alabama won 21-0. That was a rematch from the annual game in November, which LSU won 9-6. (All-time count is Alabama, 57-27-5).
Florida/Tennessee
For anyone who lived through the 1990s and 2000s, the yearly battle of Florida and Tennessee, historically played on the third Saturday in September, was must-see action. Steve Spurrier won titles and annoying the Vols, not necessarily in that order. Phil Fulmer finally overcame that hurdle and led some of Tennessee's most memorable victories against the Gators. The two have played every year since 1990, when Spurrier took over at Florida. Even in the 2010s, with both programs struggling, there was some epic comeback moments between UT and UF. (All-time count is Florida, 32-22).
Georgia/Tennessee
These two rarely played each other before the 1992 SEC realignment, but made up for lost time since. Peyton Manning led a comeback in 1995, David Greene completed the famous "Hobnail Boot" play for Georgia in 2001, and Joshua Dobbs hit a Hail Mary in 2016. The 2025 edition of the game was a classic, but it'll go back to the now-and-then status once again. (All-time count is Georiga 30-23-2).
Arkansas/Ole Miss
This one will slide under the radar for some, but it shouldn't Houston Nutt is one common thread between these programs and so is a history of wild, late-game heroics. There was the seven-overtime game in 2001. the immaculate fumble for Arkansas in 2015, Sam Pittman's ill-advised going for two in a 52-51 loss in 2021, and so much more. Despite Arkansas only joining the SEC in 1992, there was even pre-SEC history here-- take the 1963 Sugar Bowl in which Ole Miss bested Arkansas to claim its last nation title. (All-time count is either 38-31-1 for Arkansas or 37-32-1 for Arkansas, depending on which school's totals you believe).
Florida/LSU
This one survived the divisional-split by the teams being permanent opponents in non-divison play. They have played every year since 1971. Epic moments seemed to follow this rivalry, like 2007, when Les Miles went 5-for-5 on fourth down conversions to best Tim Tebow or 2010, when a backward flip on a fake field goal led to another LSU win. The Gators hold the series lead, but the 34-32-3 count shows why stopping it now stings.
Arkansas/Texas A&M
Yes, this one feels a bit odd as an SEC rivalry, since the Hogs didn't join the league until 1992 and the Aggies until 2012. But they have played each other annually since 2009. Before that, they played every year from 1934 to 1991 as members of the Southwest Conference. There's good history here. Arkansas upset A&M in 2011, with fans holding "Welcome to the SEC" banners. A year later, A&M, now officially in the SEC, retaliated with a 58-10 win. That kind of rivalry will be easy to miss. (All-time count, Arkansas 42-36-3).