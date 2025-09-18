Six most disappointing players in college football after Week 3
Three weeks into the college football season, while there have been surprises and positive stories, there have also been major disappointments. Texas QB Arch Manning is perhaps the most notable, but Manning has company of other star players who have stumbled Here's a rundown of six of the most notable disappointments of college football in 2025.
Arch Manning, Texas
Sure, Arch Manning had started just two college football games. But with his pedigree, his recruiting rating, and his performance in spot duty, he was certain to be a superstar. But a funny thing happened on the way to stardom. It was one thing when Manning struggled against Ohio State. Week 3 brought an 11-for-25 performance for 114 yards against a UTEP team that allowed 295 passing yards the week before to FCS UT-Martin.
Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma
Ott and John Mateer were the transfer backfield brought in to give oomph to Brent Venables' Sooner offense. Mateer has worked out well, but Ott has been both injured and ineffective. Ott had 1,315 yards at Cal in 2023, but so far at OU has 17 yards on nine carries. He has been a complete non-factor.
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Of course, Alabama has had a tough start to the 2025 season with the Week 1 embarrassment against Florida State. But Proctor, who was supposed to be an All-American tackle, has struggled to protect the Alabama offense. In the opener, Florida State picked up three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Kalen DeBoer and the Tide seem to have moved from expecting Proctor to be great to being serviceable.
Gio Lopez, North Carolina
Lopez beat out Max Johnson for the starting job, but he's not been sharp in Bill Belichick's offense. He has yet to eclipse the 172 yards he passed for while the Tar Heels were humiliated by TCU 48-14 in Week 1. Lopez is averaging just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and his four touchdowns to two interceptions hasn't exactly helped
Jeheim Oatis, Colorado
A massive 325 pound defensive tackle who transferred to Colorado from Alabama, Oatis was expected to have a significant role on Deion Sanders' squad. Colorado is 1-2 and Oatis hasn't done much of anything. Through three games, he has two tackles and a pass break up. Even on Coach Prime's transfer-heavy squad, Oatis stands out as a disappointing outlier.
Jeremiah Love, Notre Dame
The Irish are 0-2 and Love has to shoulder some of the blame. A season ago, he rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. But in two games this season, Love has just 127 yards and one score on 33 carries. The Irish as a team have two 20+ yard runs in two games, which is near the bottom of the FBS standings.