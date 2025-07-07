SI

Heat's Kevin Love Had Perfectly Matter-of-Fact Reaction to Trade to Jazz

Love is on his way out west as part of a three-team deal.

Brigid Kennedy

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love on Nov 18, 2024.
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love on Nov 18, 2024. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Chronically online poster and veteran Miami Heat forward Kevin Love is heading to the Utah Jazz as part of a perplexing and somewhat surprising three-team trade, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday—and the NBA champion sounds just as confused as the rest of us.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) not long after news broke, Love wrote the following:

"Never thought I'd be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA."

Welcome to the NBA is right. If we learned anything this past season, it's that teams will send you anywhere if they have to—even if the rest of the league thinks you're untradeable.

The full deal sends Los Angeles Clippers guard Normal Powell to Miami, Utah Jazz forward John Collins to Los Angeles, and Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz.

Love, about to enter his 18th season in the league, joined the Heat in February 2023 after a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in just 23 games last season, averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

