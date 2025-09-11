Six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 3
As Week 3 shifts closer to the meat of the SEC schedule, the league's passers will be under the media microscope in Week 2. A patient veteran, a fortunate transfer, and a host of other QBs will be among the players to determine some of the nation's biggest games. Here's a rundown of the six SEC QBs to watch in Week 3.
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Stockton has been patient, has bided his time, and in year three, this UGA offense is his. Next up comes No. 15 Tennessee in his first road start. Stockton has fared well, completing 69% of his throws for 417 yards and two scores. But Tennessee will be different than Marshall or Austin Peay. The pressure is on and the junior's answer will likely define Georgia's season.
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Of course, the other side of the matchup with No. 6 Georgia is worth a watch. Aguilar was a late replacement for the departing Nico Iamaleava. Despite some skepticism, two weeks in, Tennessee seems to have come up roses on that swap. Aguilar has thrown for 535 yards and five scores, although this is a step up in competition from Syracuse or East Tennessee State. Delivering an upset would take Aguilar from a standout to a superstar.
Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
The 19-year old Simmons has had a somewhat bumpy transition to taking over at QB for the Rebels. He has thrown for 576 yards, but has thrown a pair of interceptions in each of Ole Miss's first two games. Arkansas figures to be desperate, and if Simmons can continue making big plays while eliminating big mistakes, the Rebels should be in good shape.
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Pavia has continued his magic from last season. In Vandy's two opening wins, he has passed for 468 yards and five scores and rushed for another 105 yards. South Carolina is a bigger challenge, but Vandy has been a popular upset pick. That chance would definitely center around Pavia.
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Reed gets a chance to put his name squarely on the map of the top SEC passers agianst Notre Dame on the road. He has had a sharp start to 2025, with 509 yards and seven TDs over the first two games. Reed has topped 280 yards in three of his last five games going back to 2024. Notre Dame wasn't exceptionally sharp against Miami, but definitely needs to avoid an 0-2 start, so the Irish figure to be hungry.
DJ Lagway, Florida
Speaking of a chance to make a statement, here's Lagway off a brutal loss to South Florida. A season ago, Billy Napier seemed likely to be fired and the Gators to be headed nowhere. Lagway rallied UF in his second start of the year against LSU, winning 27-16 on the strength of 226 yards and one score. He needs another big effort to save the UF season and potentially Napier's job. But this time, he's got a night game at LSU. It's a tough assignment, to say the least.