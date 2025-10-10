Six Week 7 college football games that could impact the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff race is winding toward midseason and Week 7 figures to feature plenty of big games with implications on that race. In the SEC and Big Ten, multiple teams are battling to work their way into the pack, while the Big 12 race centers on the league title game. Here's a quick rundown of six Week 7 matchups that could be pivotal for CFP purposes.
No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri
Since a week 1 defeat, Alabama has played its way back into the thick of the CFP hunt. But off a win over previously unbeaten Vandy at home, Alabama now has to go to unbeaten Missouri. With Ahmad Hardy, this Missouri team figures to be a tough matchup. Alabama is a very slight road favorite, but this could be a statement game for the Tigers. Missouri has a 34.4% shot at the CFP per ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A win over Alabama would likely jump them into the projected field.
No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon
This is a battle of a pair of teams that are already in good CFP shape. An Indiana loss might give the rest of the field (say, Michigan , for instance) a slightly better shot at sticking around the CFP picture. While the loser of this game is probably in the CFP regardless, a win for Indiana would probably be slightly more meaningful in terms of lock-solid cementing a spot.
No. 6 Oklahoma at Texas
Two teams seemingly headed in different directions have a chance to re-write their season narratives. The 5-0 Sooners have played their way into the Playoff field, although issues regarding the health of John Mateer and a brutal back-half schedule make that a bit tenuous. Texas has played its way out of the top 25 and likely out of the CFP field, but a path back could start with a home win. The Horns are a very slight home favorite and if they win, it adds some chaos to the SEC picture.
No. 15 Michigan at USC
As mentioned above, the Wolverines are the Big Ten's best team on the outside of the CFP picture (33.6% shot), but USC is the next contender (21.8% chance). The winner of this battle of 4-1 teams will get a boost, and the loser is virtually eliminated. With three teams looking in good shape, a fourth Big Ten team will have work to do. But here are the two most likely teams facing off.
Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M
Write off Florida at your own peril-- that seemed to be the story of the stretch run of the 2024 season and then last week for the Texas Longhorns. The now 2-3 Gators are more dangerous than a typical opponent with a losing record. The 5-0 Aggies are now sitting a solid third in the SEC's CPF derby behind Alabama and Ole Miss. But a loss here could be devestating (and would help the chances of teams like Oklahoma, Georgia, and Missouri).
No. 18 BYU at Arizona
The Big 12's CFP chances seem to hinge on the conference title game. So the biggest issue is getting there. The 5-0 Cougars are sitting atop the league with Texas Tech. But a 4-1 Arizona team has been offensively explosive and is dangerous. BYU is only a very slight road favorite and an upset win for Arizona might jump them into the heart of the Big 12 conversation.