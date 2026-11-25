Kent State's season ended in a 17-12 loss at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night after replay officials overturned wide receiver Wayne Harris' last-second touchdown, and a slow-motion look at the play shows the booth got it wrong.

Facing fourth-and-9 from the Eastern Michigan 14 with six seconds left, quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong lofted a pass to the back-right corner, where the 5-foot-9 Harris leaped, secured the ball and was ruled in for a walk-off score.

What does the slow-motion replay show?

Disregard my last post. Kent State lost because this was ruled no possession. Eastern Michigan gets a gift. pic.twitter.com/zWQdT758AR — CFB Douchebag (@CFBDouchebag) November 25, 2026

A slowed-down clip of the catch circulating on X makes Kent State's case. Harris has the ball in his hands when his left foot lands in the end zone. The football only shifts after he hits the turf, and it never comes loose.

The officials still spent several minutes under the hood before ruling the pass incomplete, which turned the play into a turnover on downs. They also put one second back on the clock so the Eagles could kneel out the win.

That ruling doesn't fit how college replay is supposed to work. The NCAA's replay manual requires indisputable video evidence to change a call on the field. A review that drags on that long is a strong sign the evidence was anything but indisputable.

When asked about his conversations with the officials, Kent State head coach Mark Carney said, "Control of the ball and where his foot was, there was an explanation."

Wayne Harris finishes 12 yards shy of 1,000

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The reversal also cost Harris a milestone. The redshirt sophomore from Charleston, W.Va., caught five passes for 125 yards in Ypsilanti, including a 47-yarder. He finished the season with 60 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns, so the 14-yard score would've pushed him past 1,000.

Kent State didn't make it easy on itself. Thanthanavong threw for 234 yards and a touchdown, but Bryce Llewellyn intercepted him twice. The second pick was returned to the Kent State 11 and set up Rudy Kessinger's 28-yard field goal with 1:57 left. Brendyn Smith scored both Kent State touchdowns, one on a 17-yard catch and the other on a 100-yard kickoff return.

Kent State finished 3-9 (2-6 MAC) after losing its last four games. Eastern Michigan closed at 5-7 (4-4 MAC) and snapped a four-game losing streak behind Amareon Blue, who ran for 137 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in the opening minute.

MAC replay controversies pile up

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This is the MAC's second replay mess in a season that's already been full of them. In September, a Big Ten replay crew put one second back on the clock at Michigan, and the Wolverines scored on the final play to beat Western Michigan 13-12. The MAC formally appealed and asked that Western Michigan be recognized as the winner, but the NCAA said it can't overturn the result.

This time the mistake came from inside a MAC game, and there's nothing left for Kent State to appeal since both teams' seasons are over. The Golden Flashes head into the offseason with Harris returning as the top target in their passing game.