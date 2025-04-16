Ex-Stanford coach Troy Taylor says he was fired 'without cause' in statement
Former Stanford football coach Troy Taylor denied any wrongdoing and claimed the school fired him without cause in his first public comments since being let go by general manager Andrew Luck.
From what Taylor says, it appears Stanford will be paying him to walk away from the team.
“The media’s recent portrayal of me is unfair, wrong, and contrary to my professional track record and the person I am and have always been,” Taylor said in the statement.
He added: “The truth is that Stanford terminated me without cause and, as a result, is honoring the original payment terms of my contract.”
Taylor was fired after an ESPN report revealed that Stanford commissioned two internal investigations into his alleged mistreatment of female staffers.
Luck was aware of the investigations when he became general manager of the football program, according to that report.
More than 20 former and current women who work on the staff cooperated with the investigations, one of which claimed Taylor’s treatment towards a compliance officer was “inappropriate, discriminatory on the basis of her sex.”
Taylor says that he cooperated with both investigations, the first of which concluded that he “did not act fairly,” and after the second probe agreed to change his working methods and gave back a raise that he had previously agreed to early in 2024.
“I accepted Stanford’s demand last summer for the sake of the team,” Taylor said in his statement.
“I was not shown the private and confidential second report that was also improperly disclosed to ESPN recently. I’ve not been the subject of any other complaints or investigations since this investigation ended last summer.”
Stanford went 3-9 in consecutive seasons under Taylor’s direction, and hired Frank Reich to serve as interim football coach for one year.
