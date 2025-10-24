Stephen A. Smith declares college football's clear Heisman Trophy front-runner
From the moment Ty Simpson took over at quarterback, the Alabama Crimson Tide offense has transformed into one of college football’s most efficient units. On Friday’s episode of First Take, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the Heisman Trophy race, and he believes the conversation begins and ends with Simpson.
Smith pointed to Alabama’s stretch of wins since its Week 1 loss to Florida State as proof of Simpson’s impact. The Crimson Tide have reeled off six consecutive victories, four of them against ranked opponents. Smith described Simpson as a player operating “next level,” saying his presence under center has made Alabama the nation’s most complete team.
“And when you got this kid, Simpson, Ty Simpson, playing ball the way that he’s playing ball, this is a leading candidate for the Heisman right now,” Smith said. “He’s next level. The way that he’s performed, if he continues to perform like that, could they win the national championship? The answer would be yes.”
Stephen A. Smith Says Ty Simpson’s Play Defines Alabama’s Success
Smith highlighted Simpson’s leadership as the reason Alabama continues to climb in the polls. “When we’re asking ourselves that question as to whether or not they’re the No. 1 team in the nation,” Smith added, “I can’t definitively say no when their quarterback is looking the way he’s looking.”
Former NFL players Ryan Clark and Cam Newton agreed, echoing Smith’s assessment of Simpson’s dominance. Clark said, “You got a quarterback that’s been playing lights out. What’s going to deliver you a national championship? Of course, defense matters, but what I’m saying is quarterback play. Right now, is there someone definitively in the country that you going to take over Simpson?”
Newton went a step further, noting how Simpson’s ascent has changed the landscape. “There are no Cam Newton’s in college football right now,” Newton said. “Ty Simpson has gone to the top of that list.”
Head coach Kalen DeBoer praised Simpson’s focus amid the Heisman buzz. “In our building, he’s not bringing it up,” DeBoer said. “Everyone knows individual accolades come when your team is successful. That’s the way Ty has approached it.”
Simpson has thrown for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception this season, completing 70 percent of his passes. He’s also added two rushing scores and ranks in the top 10 nationally in multiple passing categories. His performance has placed him firmly in the Heisman conversation and on the Manning Award watch list.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.