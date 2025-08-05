Stephen A. Smith Accusses Jerry Jones of Playing With Micah Parsons's Future
There was no movement overnight on the situation between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys so Tuesday brought another morning of discussion about what's going on with America's Team. Stephen A. Smith took a healthy swing on the topic during Tuesday's First Take, aiming his commentary at Jerry Jones and accusing the Dallas owner of playing games.
"You're playing with this man's future," he said. "Jerry Jones knows better."
"Why am I so disgusted about this?" Smith continued. "Because of the things that I've heard. Do you all know that he hasn't spoken to Micah Parsons's agent? You're talking about, you're treating like the discussions that you had months ago with Micah Parsons was a negotiation. It wasn't a negotiation."
Smith proceeded to ask questions about those discussions and if anything was memorialized or firmly agreed upon by the parties.
Operating in a way that bypasses a player's agent is not the norm. Jones, for better or worse, does things his own way. And it's his team so he has the right to do so.
Smith's further explained why the situation does not sit well with him.
"You're a multi-billion dollar successful businessman," he said of Jones. "Who has negotiated on the highest of levels. Jerry Jones knows better, which means you're trying to take advantage of that young man. And I think that that is the story that is not being talked about enough."