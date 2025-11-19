Steve Sarkisian announces decision on future at Texas amid departure rumors
The No. 17 Texas Longhorns sit in the middle of the pack of the SEC (7-4, 4-2) as the 2025 College Football Playoffs sit patiently around the corner.
The Longhorns currently sit on the outside looking in ahead of their matchup against Arkansas this Saturday, but it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning on whether or not head coach Steve Sarkisian will stay in the Lone Star State or head on to "greener pastures."
With many head coaching jobs open, and even rumors he's headed to the NFL, coming straight from the horses (or in this case, Longhorn's) mouth, the 51-year-old publicly announced that he is here to stay.
"People reporting or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas -- and that’s absolutely false and untrue. I am not going anywhere," Sarkisian said via CBSsports' Brandon Marcello.
This isn't the first time he's had to debunk myths of his departure. Earlier this year, he expressed frustration with the media for running the story and for going so far as to send a public message clarifying that he was committed to Austin, Texas.
"Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team," the message read.
In response to recent College Gameday analyst's remarks about whether or not the Texas gig will be open sooner rather than later. "Don't be surprised if that Texas job opens up at the end of the season," Howard said in a video posted on X.com, which reignited rumors that were previously stomped out.
Those comments reached Texas AD Chris Del Conte, who was quick to weigh in: "This is news to me," Del Conte wrote on X.com.
Whether it be loyalty or oil money that keeps him around, it appears that, for now, Sarkisian is firmly solidified as the head coach of Texas. Both he and Del Conte have reiterated that notion as they look toward Week 13.
