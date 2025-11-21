Steve Sarkisian issues strong statement amid calls to leave Texas
Steve Sarkisian, now in his fifth season at Texas, has compiled a 45-20 record since arriving in 2021.
His coaching career spans previous head coaching roles at Washington and USC, as well as high-profile coordinator stints at Alabama, before being hired as head coach with the Longhorns.
Texas entered the year with national title expectations but currently sits at 7-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC play, ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll.
The Longhorns’ offense has averaged 27.6 points per game, while the defense has held opponents to 18.3 points per game.
With the season being largely a disappointment, some have called for Sarkisian’s job, which he responded to on Thursday, saying emphatically, "I'm not looking to go anywhere."
This season has seen unprecedented turnover, with nearly 40 FBS jobs expected to open.
Major programs, including Florida, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, and Arkansas, have already parted ways with their coaches.
Sarkisian’s name surfaced in speculation, fueled by ESPN analyst Desmond Howard suggesting Texas could “mutually part ways” at season’s end.
NFL rumors also circulated, linking him to openings such as the Tennessee Titans.
Other coaches in the rumor mill include Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), and Clark Lea (Vanderbilt).
The sheer volume of vacancies has intensified speculation about nearly every major coach, not least Sarkisian.
On multiple occasions this week, Sarkisian has forcefully denied any interest in leaving Texas.
On Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, he repeated that sentiment, saying, “I’ve had no discussions, not with my agent, not with the university, not with any other school, not with any NFL team, about ever going anywhere else."
Earlier this year, Sarkisian signed an extension that keeps him in Austin through 2031, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
His salary currently sits at $10.8 million annually, rising to $12.3 million by 2031.
The deal includes significant buyout protections, making an exit costly for both Texas and any suitor.
For now, Texas fans can take Sarkisian at his word that he remains committed to Austin, and despite the noise, the Longhorns still have a chance to finish strong this season.