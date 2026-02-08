Super Bowl LX: College football programs with the most points scored in the big game

With Super Bowl XL taking headlines, some of the schools that have produced the most prolific scorers in Super Bowl history might just surprise. With a full slate of 145 colleges and universities that have produced Super Bowl scorers, a few surprises are certain. That said, some of college football's heavy hitters are definitely well-represented.

Some of the biggest surprises might include The Coast Guard with a single point. Five schools have contributed a total of two Super Bowl points, although its unclear which were safeties and which were two extra points: Long Beach State, Penn, Texas A&M-Commerce, Toledo, and Weber State make up that group.

But here's the top five scoring schools in Super Bowl history heading into Super Bowl XL

1. Miami (84 points)

There are plenty of legendary Super Bowl stars who attended the U. From Devin Hester (epic return touchdown in Super Bowl XLI) to Ottis Anderson (scored a TD while winning MVP of Super Bowl XXV) to Reggie Wayne (TD catch in Super Bowl XLI), Miami has a lengthy Super Bowl. But its grip on the top spot is tenuous.

2. Florida (82 points)

As one of the top scorers in Super Bowl history, Emmitt Smith's performance helps Florida gain ground in the college football SB scoring lead. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Gators are hanging just behind their in-state rivals. Emmitt Smith's five touchdowns lift the Gators near the top of this ranking. Kicker Don Chandler put up 20 points himself as a kicker for the Packers in Super Bowls I and II. Almost any scoring in Super Bowl XL could lift UF into the top spot.

3. Penn State (81 points)

Speaking of which, Penn State is also hanging in range to make a move up the Super Bowl scoring ladder. Much of the Nittany Lions success is with a legendary running back and a pair of kickers. Franco Harris's four Super Bowl TDs lead the way for PSU. Kickers Chris and Matt Bahr combined for 32 points on their own.

4. Memphis (75 points)

Kicker Jake Elliott makes Memphis a contender for the scoring kings of Super Bowl history. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There's the surprise. Memphis? Yes, Memphis. Call the Tigers Kicker U because a pair of outstanding kickers have lifted Memphis into contention in this battle. Jake Elliott has scored 36 points in three Super Bowl games (third most all-time behind Jerry Rice and Harrison Butker), while Stephen Gostowski added 33 more points in six Super Bowls. Isaac Bruce's touchdown is the only other Memphis points, but with two kicking stars, the Tigers have made plenty of NFL history.

5. Georgia (67 points)

The Bulldogs sneak into the top five just ahead of Cal (66), Notre Dame (64), Texas Tech (62), and Stanford (60). Georgia has a length history, with three scores from Terrell Davis with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII helping out a great deal. Mecole Hardman's game-winning score in Super Bowl LVIII helps draw UGA a bit closer, but there's work to do to catch up for the Bulldogs.