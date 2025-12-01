Super Bowl-winning head coach calls out Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss departure
On Sunday, CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher took aim at incoming LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin regarding his exit from Oxford. Cowher responded to reports that Kiffin intended to take offensive assistants with him to Baton Rouge immediately. This personnel move would further impact the Ole Miss Rebels as they prepare for a historic College Football Playoff appearance.
Kiffin officially departed the program to accept the position at LSU shortly after wrapping up an 11-1 regular season. The decision sparked significant debate across the sport because it leaves the Rebels without their leader during a championship run.
Ole Miss officials declined Kiffin’s request to coach the team through the postseason and instead promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the permanent role.
The 68-year-old former coach expressed disbelief in a video clip shared to social media regarding Kiffin’s desire to remain with the team while simultaneously recruiting for a rival conference program. The Super Bowl XL coach focused his criticism on the potential depletion of the Rebels’ coaching staff.
He argued that removing key offensive minds at this juncture would unfairly jeopardize the championship dreams of the players Kiffin left behind.
Bill Cowher Criticizes Timing of Coaching Changes
Cowher did not mince words when discussing the logistics of a coach taking a new job while his former team prepares for the playoffs. He argued that athletic director Keith Carter made the correct call by severing ties immediately. Cowher questioned why an administrator would allow a departing coach to utilize university resources or influence players to transfer for the next month.
"Totally understand, I would just say 'Thank you, Lane and goodbye,'" Cowher said. "And that being said, if indeed he decides to take other coaches with him, I would just say any player that goes to play for Lane Kiffin, just understand one thing. It's not about the program, it's about Lane Kiffin."
The CBS analyst specifically targeted the reports concerning Kiffin’s pursuit of current Ole Miss assistants. Cowher suggested that stripping the staff would ruin the team's chances at a title. He noted that Kiffin just completed a special season with players he developed for four years.
"Now you're gonna take offensive coaches with you and destroy the program," Cowher continued. "Deplete the program and the dreams of these young men who you said that you wanna be there and you wanna do it with. But if I can't do it, I'm not gonna let you do it yourself."
This criticism comes as Kiffin finalized a seven-year deal worth approximately $12 million annually. The exit was contentious and involved a police escort to the University-Oxford Airport, where fans shouted obscenities. Kiffin cited advice from mentors like Pete Carroll and Nick Saban as key factors in his choice to leave. He noted that Carroll urged him to take the chance.
While Kiffin claimed he never gave ultimatums to his staff, several offensive coaches saw their bios removed from the Ole Miss website on Sunday night. This group included offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and passing game coordinator George McDonald.
However, continuity remains a priority for the Rebels. Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and co-defensive coordinator Bryan Brown have agreed to remain in Oxford to support Golding.
LSU will formally introduce Kiffin as head coach on Monday in Baton Rouge.