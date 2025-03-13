Texas football players among self-reported sports gambling violations: report
Five people at Texas have been self-reported for impermissible sports gambling dating back to last year, including two members of the Longhorns football program, according to reports.
Texas athletics self-reported five NCAA violations related to illegal sports wagering between July and November of last year, according to documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.
The names of the Texas football players included in the self-report were redacted, but the document also included a non student-athlete connected to the school’s women’s tennis program, a student assistant, and another athletics department employee.
Sports gambling is still illegal in the state of Texas, and these reported wagers were made on a daily fantasy website that is legal.
The total bets amounted to nearly $15,000, according to the reports.
But daily fantasy bets are illegal under current NCAA regulations, leaving players and staff members unable to gamble on sports in which the association hosts a championship.
One of the Texas football players who allegedly participated in the wagering is no longer with the program, and the other was made ineligible and later reinstated, ultimately paying back the total of his winnings to a charity.
