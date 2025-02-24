Texas loses football assistant Terry Joseph to New Orleans Saints: report
A key member of the Texas football defensive coaching staff is leaving the school and heading to the NFL for the 2025 season, according to reports.
Texas secondary coach Terry Joseph is expected to join the New Orleans Saints as a defensive assistant this season, according to Orangebloods.
Joseph is an experienced defensive assistant at the collegiate level, but taking a position with the Saints will mark his first foray into the NFL ranks.
Joseph previously played a role in coaching defense at Nebraska, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and North Carolina, and coached cornerbacks for four seasons with the Longhorns.
With the departure of Joseph to the NFL, defensive coordinator Pete Kwaitkowski now remains as the only member of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s original staff at Texas.
Texas ranked 80th nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2021 but improved to 2nd in FBS in that category this past season under Joseph’s leadership.
Texas was first in the country in yards allowed per attempt from opposing passers, touchdowns surrendered, and passes intercepted.
Joseph is the third assistant Texas has lost after safeties coach Blake Gideon took the defensive coordinator role at Georgia Tech, and running backs coach Tashard Choice accepted the same position with the Detroit Lions.
