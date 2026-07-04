The Biggest Fourth of July Recruiting Wins in College Football History

Nothing goes better with July 4 than barbecues, fireworks, and college football recruiting.

The annual celebration of independence in the United States is a holiday that brings everyone together across the country.

It's an important day in more ways than one.

READ MORE: NCAA Record-Breaking QB Signs With 2nd College Football Program In Same Offseason

In the last ten years, it's become a popular avenue for some of the top college football recruits in America to make their decisions. Many of those names have gone on to develop into stars.

These are six of the biggest July 4 recruiting wins in the history of the sport, ordered by year.

Felix Ojo, Five-Star Offensive Tackle (2025)

Texas Tech's Felix Ojo goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ojo was a five-star prospect in the 2026 class. Though he'll only be a true freshman this fall, he possesses boatloads of potential.

Just a year ago, Ojo surprised the masses with his decision to commit to Texas Tech over Ohio State and Texas. The Red Raiders pulled off the shocking upset, providing another example that they're a legit contender in the NIL era.

Ojo is expected to earn at least $775K annually after agreeing to a three-year deal.

Dakorien Moore, Five-Star Wide Receiver (2024)

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class, five-star recruit Dakorien Moore was someone everyone in America wanted on their roster.

In the end, Moore's recruitment came down to Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, and Texas. The Ducks won out, landing the top recruit in program history as head coach Dan Lanning proved his ability as a recruiter.

Moore played a big role for an Oregon squad that made the College Football Playoffs for the second year. He finished fourth on the team in receptions (34), fifth in receiving yards (497), and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (3).

The future is bright in Eugene and Moore could be a national name sooner rather than later.

Francis Mauigoa, Five-Star Offensive Tackle (2022)

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a national championship appearance. The program looks poised to compete year in and year out for the immediate future.

However, the situation wasn't always this stable for head coach Mario Cristobal. It took time to get his high school recruits and transfers in the building, and now the results speak for themselves.

Before he coached his first game in Coral Gables, Cristobal secured one of his key building blocks for the last few years, five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

Mauigoa chose the Hurricanes over Tennessee and Alabama. It's safe to say the move worked out. He started 42 consecutive games at right tackle, earning All-American and All-ACC honors this past season before being selected No. 10 overall by the New York Giants.

JT Tuimoloau, Five-Star Defensive Lineman (2021)

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 20-12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ohio State Buckeyes are an NFL factory, known for taking their pick of the talented recruits around the country.

That was no different five years ago to this day, as the Buckeyes went into the state of Washington to pluck coveted five-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Tuimoloau spurned the in-state Washington Huskies, along with USC and Oregon, to spend his college career in Columbus. Though he was steady during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, he flexed his muscles in 2024.

As a junior, Tuimoloau totaled 61 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles as Ohio State won the national championship. He was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, playing a backup role as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts.

Caleb Williams, Five-Star Quarterback (2020)

OU quarterback Caleb Williams had 1,912 passing yards, 442 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns in 11 games in 2021. Syndication The Oklahoman | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams has always been a polarizing prospect, and that dates back to his prep career. The No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 class, all of the top dogs were trying to land Williams.

Ultimately, he trimmed his recruitment down to Oklahoma, LSU, and Maryland. The Terrapins were mainly in the race due to location, as Williams played at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC.

Williams elected to choose a powerhouse, committing to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He usurped Spencer Rattler for the starting job midway through his true freshman campaign, showing promise of being something special.

Following the season, Williams followed Riley to USC. The move was controversial at the time, mainly for Riley, who departed for the Trojans after publicly stating he wouldn't leave Oklahoma for LSU. Technically, his assertions were correct.

Either way, Williams set multiple records during his two years at USC, including most total touchdowns in a single season (52) and most total yards of offense in a single season (4,919).

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears are coming off a run to the divisional round, sparked by Williams' flurry in a wild comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers. His quick ascension resulted in Williams being named the cover athlete for Madden 27.

Tee Higgins, Five-Star Wide Receiver (2016)

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, November 16, 2019. Clemson Vs Wake Pregame | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly enough, committing on the Fourth of July hasn't become that common until really the last decade. Prior to that, it was quite rare, for whatever reason.

That means five-star wide receiver Tee Higgins was one of the first recruits to start the trend.

Higgins was originally set to attend Tennessee, but reopened his recruitment after his future position coach left for a different job. That resulted in Higgins pledging to Clemson over the Volunteers, Florida State, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

That announcement was a decade ago. Time has a tendency to fly.

Higgins became one of the best wide receivers in Clemson program history. During his junior season, he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Seven years after his college career concluded, Higgins remains tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammie Watkins for the most touchdown receptions (27) by a Clemson Tiger. That's a notable feat.

Higgins has suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals for the last six seasons. Last year, he caught a career-high 11 touchdown receptions. He's signed to a four-year/$115 million contract.