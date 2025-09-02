The worst performances from Week 1 of college football
With week 1 of the 2025 college football season in the books it's time to look at the worst performances of the weekend. These range from one specific player, one side of the ball, entire programs, coaches, and even conferences. To keep it short — the worst performances can go to anybody.
Arch Manning and the Texas offense
Texas mustered one late TD and came up empty twice in the red zone, including a fourth-and-goal miss at the 1. Arch Manning finished 17/32 for 170 yards (TD, INT). It’s the first time since 1990 a preseason No. 1 lost its opener.
There was some hope late for the Longhorns but this looked bad through the first three quarters of the game. Manning had just 38 passing yards through three quarters.
Colorado run defense
The game wasn't a blowout, but the Buffs’ front was mauled. Georgia Tech piled up 320 rushing yards and outgained CU 463–305. They capped the win with a 45-yard QB keep in the final 1:07. That’s a red flag. Also, honorable mention to some poor clock management at the end of the game.
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
After a shocking loss to Florida State, DeBoer is officially on the hot seat. FSU controlled the line of scrimmage as Alabama ran for just 87 yards on 29 carries and went 6-of-17 on third down (2-of-5 on fourth). Meanwhile FSU pounded out 230 rushing yards to salt it away.
FBS losing to FCS
If you are an FBS team who pays to lose to an FCS team... you automatically make the list. The dubious honor goes to Army and Middle Tennessee State. Army reportedly paid Tarleton State $250,000 for a 30-27 OT loss and while we don't know how much Middle Tennessee paid, it is equally bad to lose to Austin Peay. The Blue Raiders fell 34-14 after initially going down 21-0. This was Austin Peay's first win over an FBS program since 1987.
Also, we didn't forget about Kansas State who barely scraped by against North Dakota State. While NDSU may be one of the best FCS programs, paying $475,000 to the opposing team and almost losing deserves a mention.
Northwestern offense
Five giveaways torpedoed any chance as the ‘Cats were outscored 23–0 over the final three quarters. Tulane’s debut QB Jake Retzlaff hit an early TD and ripped a 69-yard scoring run while Preston Stone threw four interceptions on the other side.
Boise State
A cross-country trip turned ugly with USF QB Byrum Brown running for two scores and the Bulls hitting a 45-yard TD on a fake punt. It was USF’s first win over a ranked team since 2016 — and a wire-to-wire rout of the Broncos.
Nico Iamaleava and UCLA
The Bruins were overwhelmed against Utah as the Utes rushed for 286 yards and sacked Nico Iamaleava four times while holding UCLA to 10 points and 84 rushing yards. Iamaleava finished the game with 136 yards on 11-for-22 passing and 1 TD/1 INT.