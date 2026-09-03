Tim Tebow Announces Personal Move Ahead of College Football Week 1

One of the SEC’s most beloved players is entering a new partnership in the days before the start of the 2026 college football season.

Tim Tebow, the two-time national champion former Florida Gators quarterback, has announced his association with Three Nails Clothing, a faith-based activewear brand.

More than a mere endorsement

Three Nails revealed the collab in an Instagram post, welcoming Tebow to its family, describing their joining together as “nearly two years in the making,” and emphasized that it goes beyond a standard endorsement.

“This is not an endorsement. This is not just a partnership. Together, we get to advance God’s Kingdom and build something far greater than we could have done in our own strength,” the clothier said in its announcement.

Three Nails positions itself as “Sportswear with Purpose,” creating activewear designed for athletes who want performance gear that also reflects their faith.

Tebow has long used his own platform to promote faith-based initiatives through the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works in areas including anti-human trafficking and child exploitation, orphan care, special needs, and profound medical needs.

For fans of Tebow and his message, the move reinforces the consistency of his public identity. From his playing days at Florida, through his work in philanthropy and broadcasting, the former Gator has repeatedly linked athletic competition with faith and public service.

Tebow sticking with ESPN

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason also saw confirmation that the former Florida Gators legend will retain his place with the worldwide leader in sports for the next several seasons.

ESPN announced this summer that it reached a multiple-year contract extension agreement with Tebow, who will continue his work as an on-camera college football analyst on the SEC Network’s pre-game show SEC Nation.

“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly,” Tebow said after the announcement.

The Heisman Trophy winner added: “SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I’m grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family.”

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