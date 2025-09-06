Tim Tebow sees shades of Johnny Manziel in emerging SEC quarterback
Heisman-winning QB Tim Tebow named another Heisman-winning QB as a point of reference in regard to a new SEC QB on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. An endorsement from the outstanding passer may carry some extra weight for the QB in question, Oklahoma passer John Mateer. Mateer can probably use all the backers he can find ahead of today's Top 20 showdown of his Sooners and Michigan. Tebow discussed Mateer in depth on Friday's Paul Finebaum Show.
Tebow's take
I think John Mateer is one of the twitchiest players in college football. He reminds me-- a little bit, just a little bit, this is early-- of the way that Johnny Manziel was really twitchy in the pocket, could make people miss. I'm excited to see what he can do against a really good team.- Tim Tebow
Mateer's Week 1 performance was certainly impressive, as he paced the SEC with 392 passing yards on 30 for 37 passing with three touchdowns while also rushing for 24 yards and a score. Mateer came to Oklahoma as a highly-touted passer after a 2024 season at Washington State that saw him pass for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. The influx of Mateer and RB Jaydn Ott from the west is expected to bring explosiveness to the Oklahoma attack.
Manziel as a point of reference
Before he became controversial and remember mostly as a symbol of the dangers of excess, Johnny Manziel rode his arm talent and gunslinger attitude to an unforgettable college football career. He won the 2012 Heisman Trophy, making him the only freshman to ever win the award. He upset Alabama that season and passed for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns. Manziel also rushed for 1,410 yards and 21 more scores on the ground.
Manziel's second season wasn't quite as consistent. He finished fifth for the Heisman and passed more, racking up 4,114 yards and 37 scores in the air with 759 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He became a first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns after that season and became more famous for being famous than for being a quality passer in a brief NFL career.
Still, the dual threat skill set-- drawing comparison to one football legend by another football legend-- has to be a good sign for Mateer and OU. Michigan's defense will present both a challenge and an opportunity, and Heisman comparisons may continue if Mateer plays well in Week 2.