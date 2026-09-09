2026 Big 12 Football Power Rankings Ahead of Week 2

The Big 12 combined for a 13-2 overall record in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season.

12 of the conference's 15 participants in Week 1 either played a Group of Six or FCS foe. Unless a Power Four team struggles, or in Oklahoma State's case, loses to an opponent of that kind, it's hard to formulate any strong opinions from these matchups.

Big 12 teams that faced Power Four competition combined for a 2-1 record in Week 1. Colorado survived in a 14-13 slugfest at Georgia Tech on Thursday, and Cincinnati won comfortably against Boston College. The lone blemish was from Baylor, who came inches short of a victory over Auburn in Atlanta.

As a whole, the competition the Big 12 faces in Week 2 elevates from what it was in Week 1. Half of the league matches up with a Power Four opponent this week, and two of those teams will meet in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Below, we power rank all 16 Big 12 teams entering Week 2 of the 2026 college football season.

16. Oklahoma State

Tulsa wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (7) makes a catch during the first half of a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers’ loss to Massachusetts is the only thing protecting Oklahoma State from owning the worst loss among Power Four teams in Week 1. The Cowboys’ offensive output was incredibly underwhelming in the 24-10 loss to Tulsa, a concerning sign given the Golden Hurricanes' play in the same conference North Texas' offense carved up in 2025.

Oklahoma State’s competition intensifies quickly with the home end of a home-and-home against Oregon (Noon EDT, ESPN and Disney+). The Ducks didn’t waltz through their meeting with Boise State in Week 1, but they returned many of their key players from the team that beat the Cowboys 69-3 last year.

15. Iowa State

The Cyclones started their 2026 campaign with a 38-10 victory over Southeast Missouri State. The defense forced three turnovers over the course of the game, but an inconsistent start on offense made it tough for Iowa State to distance itself until the end of the first half.

The annual Cy-Hawk Trophy game awaits Iowa State in Week 2 (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBC). Iowa coasted to a 40-0 victory against Northern Illinois to kick off the 2026 season.

14. West Virginia

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps (2) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers stormed out to a 24-point halftime lead over Coastal Carolina, but they took their feet off the gas in the second half and had to eke out a 31-24 victory. Chanticleers’ quarterback Deuce Bailey finished the day 21-of-37 passing for 373 yards and three second-half touchdown passes.

West Virginia squares off against UT Martin this week (1 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The Skyhawks are an FCS foe, and the Mountaineers desperately need a get-right game before they face Power Four competition.

13. Cincinnati

The Bearcats didn’t come charging out of the gate against Boston College. However, 75 and 55-yard touchdown drives on each of their first two offensive possessions in the second half helped them mount a 24-point lead en route to a 34-15 victory over the Eagles.

Cincinnati gets its FCS game out of the way this week against Western Carolina (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The Catamounts fell 28-19 to Campbell last weekend.

12. Kansas

Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Micah Johnson (28) runs for a touchdown against the LIU Sharks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks cruised to a 51-6 win over Long Island on Friday night. Kansas tallied 613 yards of offense with first-year starter Isaiah Marshall at quarterback, and the defense only allowed one play of more than 20 yards all game.

A meeting with Missouri in the Border War awaits Kansas this coming Friday (8 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Tigers defeated the Jayhawks 42-31 at Faurot Field last season and are coming off an FCS win of their own over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (54-14).

11. TCU

The Horned Frogs were the sole Big 12 team not to play a game in Week 1 of the 2026 season. TCU played North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0, falling 15-10 to the Tar Heels in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

TCU matches up with Grambling State in Week 2 (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). This matchup marks the second leg of a three-week break from Power Four competition for the Horned Frogs.

10. Baylor

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A tackle inches short of the goal line on a two-point conversion decided Baylor’s fate in a 17-16 loss to Auburn in Atlanta. The Bears’ defense generated negative plays all game long, but the inconsistencies of DJ Lagway were still apparent, especially in the early stages of the game.

The Bears get a break from Power Four competition with their home opener against Prairie View A&M in Week 2 (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). Baylor is two weeks away from its Big 12 opener against Colorado.

9. Colorado

The Buffaloes’ win at Georgia Tech Thursday was the opposite of sunshine and rainbows, but there were encouraging signs. Colorado’s 183 rushing yards were its most in a Power Four game since its loss to USC on Sept. 30, 2023, and the defense effectively slowed down a Yellow Jacket offense that prides itself on running the football.

Colorado gets its FCS game against Weber State out of the way this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). This is a game for the Buffaloes to recuperate and ideally get their starters some late-game rest to prepare for the trip to Northwestern in Week 3.

8. Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley drops back against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Dillingham’s offense put seven touchdowns on the board in the opening half of Arizona State’s 70-7 victory over Morgan State. Quarterback Cutter Boley finished the night 21-of-27 passing for 387 yards and six touchdowns, and the Sun Devils’ defense held Morgan State under 200 yards of offense.

The Sun Devils face one of their toughest tests of the season at Texas A&M this week (Noon EDT, ABC). The Aggies didn’t get off to the fastest of starts in Week 1 but still wound up with a 50-0 victory over Missouri State.

7. UCF

The Knights did what a Power Four team is supposed to do against an FCS team on Thursday. UCF led Bethune-Cookman by 38 at halftime and coasted to a 73-6 victory, tallying 560 total yards of offense.

UCF's first legitimate test is at Pittsburgh this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). Despite some defensive hiccups in the second quarter, the Panthers coasted to a 59-14 victory over Miami (OH) last week.

6. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) fires a pass during the game against Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats were one of several Big 12 teams that coasted to a victory over an FCS opponent last week. In the 71-3 win over Nicholls, Kansas State churned out 312 yards on the ground while spreading the ball to eight different receivers in the air. Defensively, the Wildcats held the Colonels to just 30 yards in the air and 92 on the ground.

Kansas State faces a tougher opponent this week in Washington State (Noon EDT, TNT). The Cougars kept the Apple Cup close until the final three minutes, ultimately falling 24-10 to Washington.

5. Arizona

The defense did its job in Arizona’s 35-7 victory over Northern Arizona, but the offense wasn't always crisp. Running back Quincy Craig lost a fumble on the Wildcats’ second offensive possession, and the Wildcats combined for eight yards on their first two second half possessions.

Arizona faces one of its strongest challenges of the season at BYU this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Cougars are coming off a comfortable victory over Utah Tech to start their season.

4. Houston

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Oregon State Beavers defensive end Will Haverland (50) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars were cruising early in the fourth quarter against Oregon State, but an interception caught off a deflection set up a 75-yard touchdown drive to shrink their lead to one score. Houston ultimately scored another touchdown and won 33-20; Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas connected eight times for 133 yards and a touchdown, and the Cougars finished the day with 228 rush yards.

Houston faces Southern this week (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The Jaguars are an FCS foe, presenting an opportunity for the Cougars to iron things out before they travel to Texas Tech.

3. Utah

The Utes took care of business in a dominant 66-14 victory over Idaho Thursday. Utah’s total output on offense was 633 yards, and the defense only allowed one touchdown before turning to its backups in the second half.

The competition strengthens this week with a Power Four non-conference matchup against Arkansas (10:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Razorbacks were rather unimpressive in their 31-14 win over FCS North Alabama in Week 1.

2. Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Micah Hudson runs after a catch against Abilene Christian during a non-conference Division I football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders didn’t score a touchdown in the middle two quarters of their 33-10 victory over Abilene Christian, an FCS opponent. In the second and third quarters, Will Hammond threw an interception on the first possession, and the Red Raiders settled for field goals inside the 15-yard line on three of their last five possessions.

Texas Tech travels to Oregon State for the road end of a home-and-home (7:30 p.m. EDT, CBS). The Red Raiders won 45-14 against the Beavers in Lubbock last season.

1. BYU

The Cougars played a worse FCS team than the one Texas Tech did, but the Red Raiders’ absurdly expensive roster should be more than 23 points better than an above average FCS foe. BYU held a 42-point halftime lead in its 63-7 victory over Utah Tech, a half in which it turned the Trailblazers over three times.

BYU gets its first taste of Big 12 competition against Arizona this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). This game should have major ramifications on the race for the Big 12 Championship.