Todd McShay names ‘best passer in all of college football’
The spotlight is about to shine brighter than ever on one of the sport’s most promising young quarterbacks.
The Ringer's college football analyst Todd McShay did not hesitate to single out the quarterback he believes stands above the rest. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday, The Ringer’s draft analyst declared Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore the best pure passer in college football. The timing of his comments only adds intrigue with the Ducks preparing for a high-profile road test against Penn State in Saturday’s White Out game at Beaver Stadium.
McShay said Moore’s skill set checks every box NFL evaluators covet, praising his ability to read defenses, manipulate coverages and deliver throws to every part of the field. While acknowledging Oregon’s competition has not been demanding to this point, McShay emphasized that the sophomore’s raw passing talent already separates him from others in the sport.
“Dante Moore from Oregon is the best passer of the football in all of college football,” McShay said. “He’s what the NFL is looking for. I don’t want to jump, you know, jump in head first and be like, I’m all in on this guy, but I’m all in on this guy.”
McShay Sees NFL-Caliber Traits In Oregon Quarterback
McShay pointed to Moore’s blend of skills and likened him to several NFL names, highlighting his ability to keep defenses off balance while delivering accurate throws.
“He’s just a smooth criminal throwing the ball,” McShay said. “He’s got some parts of like Jordan Love. He’s got some aspects of C.J. Stroud at his best. He’s got some Baker Mayfield to him — catchable ball, driving it down the field, using his eyes to see the whole thing and manipulate defenders. He’s just the best pure passer in the country.”
Through three games, Moore has led the Ducks to a top-10 national ranking in both scoring offense and total offense. Oregon is averaging 269 passing yards per contest, and Moore has accounted for 11 touchdown passes with only one interception while completing nearly 75 percent of his passes (71 of 95).
He has also added 87 rushing yards, showing a willingness to extend plays with his legs. Behind him, Oregon’s offense has scored touchdowns on all but one opening drive and produced eight first-quarter touchdowns this season. Protected by an offensive line that has allowed just one sack, Moore has kept the Ducks unbeaten and firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Oregon-Penn State Clash Puts Spotlight On Moore
Penn State has waited nine months for another chance at Oregon after falling 45-37 in last year’s Big Ten championship game. Head coach James Franklin said his team lacked the pieces then to match the Ducks’ firepower but believes an offseason overhaul of the Nittany Lions’ defense and wide receiver group has closed the gap. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who guided Ohio State to a national title last season, has installed a scheme designed to counter the variety Oregon presents.
“They challenge you formationally with all the different things that they do,” Knowles said. “A lot of times against these teams that do so much, if you’re not in the right place, you don’t have a chance.”
The White Out atmosphere will add another layer to the challenge for Oregon. More than 100,000 Penn State fans are expected to create one of the loudest environments in college football, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning said his team plans to strike quickly, noting Oregon has scored on nearly every opening drive this season. Moore’s poise under pressure will be tested in front of the hostile crowd, with the Nittany Lions’ pass rush determined to disrupt his rhythm.
Whether Moore thrives in the White Out setting could shape not only the outcome of the game but also the broader perception of his status as one of the sport’s elite quarterbacks. Oregon will face Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.