$5 Million QB Named No. 1 Returning Quarterback In College Football

The level of quarterback play during the 2026 college football season may be as high as ever, and the Ole Miss Rebels could very well be fielding the sport's best.

Following a decision made by a judge, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a sixth-year of eligibility after he missed the entirety of the 2022 season at Ferris State due to a respiratory issue.

In his first season of Division I football this past year, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while also rushing for an additional eight scores.

Despite the likes of Arch Manning (Texas), Darian Mensah (Miami) and Dante Moore (Oregon) all garnering more buzz throughout the offseason, college football film aficionado Brooks Austin revealed that he thinks Chambliss is the best returning quarterback in college football.

Since we are ranking QBs… pic.twitter.com/tVDPaM5Bcs — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) February 27, 2026

Austin has Chambliss ranked ahead of CJ Carr (Notre Dame), Mensah, Manning and Moore. While he didn't provide an explanation, Austin has made it clear in the past that he fully expects Chambliss to continue to play at an elite level despite the departures of Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.

"February Take: Trinidad Chambliss or Kewan Lacy will be Heisman favorites in 2026," Austin wroteearlier this month on X.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chambliss led the Rebels to the program's most wins in a single season in school history, became the first quarterback since Eli Manning in 2001 to throw for 250 yards in his first six career starts and also was the first SEC quarterback since at least 1994 to have 250 yards passing and at least 50 yards rushing in a three-game stretch.

He also led Ole Miss to a 13-2 record, which saw them make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, with the team advancing to the semifinal round, where they came up just short of playing for a title.

While the Rebs lost a handful of key players to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, they brought in the No. 2 transfer portal class in college football. Chambliss will have a chance to throw to playmakers such as Auburn wide receiver transfer Horatio Fields, former five-star wide receiver and Syracuse transfer, Johntay Cook and Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer Isaiah Spencer.

Ole Miss opens the 2026 season with a big test, as they will take on the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. However, the game that just about everyone has circled will take place during Week 3, as Ole Miss will host Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

While Chambliss was viewed as a top NFL Draft prospect in this year's class, he is certainly betting on himself by returning for one final season. With that being said, he is expected to command around $5 million for his final season of college football.