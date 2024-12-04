UConn football's Jim Mora reflects on Huskies' success in 2024
UConn enjoyed one of the most notable breakthroughs in college football this year in Jim Mora, Jr.’s third season as head coach, improving to 8-4 after coming off last year’s 3-9 effort, a run of success he attributes to the work of his assistants and players.
“It feels great, and I think it’s a tribute to the players and the staff here,” Mora told UConn Huskies On SI.
While Mora gives plenty of credit to those around him in the program, he is also getting some of that acclaim himself, being named the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston Head Coach of the Year.
“You know, they recognize the head coach’s name, but really it’s an organizational or program award,” he said. “And I’m proud of all these people that I work with here, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to work with them.”
Mora feels that UConn’s improvement on the football field fell somewhat under the radar nationally, despite how well the team performed against some high-quality competition.
“We don’t get much recognition,” he said. “I don’t think there are a lot of people out there who realize what kind of year we did have.
“We were one of only three Group of Five teams to go undefeated against Group of Five teams. We played more Power Four teams than any of the Group of Five teams.”
Three of the Huskies’ four losses came by a combined 15 points, including a five-point decision against a Duke team that came one point from beating ACC title contender and playoff hopeful SMU.
And two weeks ago, UConn came within a touchdown against Syracuse, which boasts the nation’s top-ranked passing offense and just upset playoff contender Miami to earn a national ranking.
In all, the Huskies achieved their best win total as a program since the 2010 season, scoring more than 32 points per game, a figure that ranks 34th nationally, and was the most for the school since 1997.
The team’s rushing production was integral to that success, as the Huskies averaged 198.3 ground yards per game, ranking 23rd among 134 FBS teams, and their 2,380 total rushing yards were the fifth-most for the program ever.
This season also found UConn playing some of its most-improved defense over the last decade, allowing just 286 total points, the fewest for the program since the 2015 campaign.
That kind of success usually puts coaches in consideration for other vacant positions at the collegiate or pro level, but Mora, who has been a defensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL, made it clear to On SI that UConn remains his focus.
“It just gives you a sense of reward as their coach,” Mora said.
“I think one of the coach’s greatest gifts is being able to coach a team that wants to be coached, so I’m grateful for that, and it is rewarding.”
