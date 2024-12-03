UConn's Jim Mora named Gridiron Club of Boston Head Coach of the Year
UConn football enjoyed a major turnaround this season and now head coach Jim Mora, Jr. is being recognized for his work rebuilding the program.
Mora has been named the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston Head Coach of the Year Award, the school announced.
“The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston in conjunction with The New Balance Athletic Shoe Company announced they have chosen UConn head football coach Jim Mora as their 2024 Head Coach of the Year,” the school said.
Mora led the Huskies to an 8-4 record this season, a marked improvement from the team’s 3-9 output a year ago, and the first 8-win effort for the program since 2010.
Key to that improvement was the performance of the offense, which finished this season averaging 32.2 points per game, its best production since the 1997 campaign.
UConn finished No. 34 among 134 FBS teams in scoring this season, ranking ahead of Power Four playoff hopefuls Arizona State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.
The team’s rushing effort was foundational to that success, as the Huskies averaged 198.3 ground yards per game, ranking 23rd nationally and their 2,380 total rushing yards were the fifth-most for the program all-time.
UConn also played some of its most-improved defense over the last decade this past season, as the Huskies allowed 286 total points, the fewest for the program since the 2015 campaign.
On a per-game basis, the Huskies surrendered 23.83 points per game, a figure that ranks 58th nationally, just ahead of Miami.
Now, UConn awaits its bowl assignment in pursuit of its ninth victory, what would be the program’s highest win total since 2007.
