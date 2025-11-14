Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 12: What to watch, when, and where
A trio of ranked-on-ranked battles highlight a massive Week 12 college football schedule. Here's a quick rundown of the games you can't miss and where and when to find them. Hopefully, the YoutubeTV/ESPN fiasco will come to an end ahead of the weekend's biggest games, but we'll try to include some non-ESPN broadcasts just in case. Here's a rundown on what to watch-- whether you're a casual one-game fan or are seeking the ultimate coach potato weekend experience.
Friday action
Friday has an interesting ACC showdown as slumping Clemson heads to No. 20 Louisville for a 7:30 Eastern (all times listed hereafter are Eastern) kickoff on ESPN. As an alterative or a switchover, FOX has Minnesota at No. 8 Oregon at 9 PM.
Early Saturday battles
While Indiana and Texas A&M play early, neither has a competitive matchup. No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 22 Pittsburgh could be a more interesting noon option on ABC. No. 18 Michigan goes to Northwestern for a noon kick on FOX that could help determine a potential fourth Big Ten CFP team. A couple of other intriguing early battles are No. 24 South Florida at Navy on ESPN2 and Arizona at No. 25 Cincinnati on FS1. Both of those games are also at noon.
Afternoon action
There aren't really and strong mid-afternoon games ahead of the 3:30 battle of No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama on ABC. The other big mid-afternoon game is No. 21 Iowa at No. 17 USC at 3:30 on the Big Ten Network. As with Michigan above, this one matters if the Big Ten is going to put together a strong fourth CFP candidate.
Primetime battles
A couple of very quick switchovers that are interesting come at 7 pm, with Florida at No. 7 Ole Miss on ESPN in the Lane Kiffin War. At the game time, No. 13 Utah faces Baylor on the road on ESPN2. Both are worth a half-hour ahead of the biggest games.
No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 on ABC is probably the day's single biggest game. Georgia looks to basically wrap up a CFP spot and could really hurt Texas's chances with a defeat. While Ohio State plays, it's a sleepy battle with UCLA. The other big game of the evening might be TCU at No. 12 BYU at 10:15 on ESPN. The Big 12 battle might clarify that league's competition behind Texas Tech.
There are no late, late games. Boise State and San Diego State play on CBS Sports Network at 10:30 and Wyoming faces Fresno State at the same time.
Game of the Week
That Texas/Georgia battle is the one game to catch. Texas could either deliver a massive statement... or slide back into the back of good teams that don't quite belong in the Playoff. Alabama/Oklahoma isn't exactly sleepy either.
Underrated Game of the Week
South Florida and Navy in each action could be fascinating. The whole service academy offense is always fascinating and the Bulls are looking like the top G5 Playoff team, but can't afford a stumble.