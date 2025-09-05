Urban Meyer compares emerging college football star to Cam Newton after Week 1
As a three-time national title winner, Urban Meyer has seen some outstanding quarterbacks. Maybe that makes his praise for true freshman Bryce Underwood all the more impressive. Meyer threw some heavy expectations on the already well-laden shoulder of Underwood with a comparison to former Auburn star and No. 1 NFL pick Cam Newton.
Meyer's take on Underwood
In reflecting on Underwood's Week 1 performance, Meyer betrayed much more than casual enthusiasm with his comments on The Herd.
I went back and watched every snap. My God, I mean, that's a junior in college, and he's really not. His physical size is Cam Newton-ish. His size, his athleticism, his throws, wow, I mean, spectacular.... Day one, he might be that guy that walk on campus... and you're just like, 'That's an absolute freak. Get him ready to play as fast as you can.'- Urban Meyer
Underwood's Debut
Underwood, of course, started his first game as a true freshman at Michigan. The subject of an intense recruiting battle, Underwood shifted his commitment from LSU to Michigan late in the recruiting game. With an NIL package which is rumored to pay him a potential eight-figure total for four years, Underwood began college football with a massive reputation.
Underwood did nothing to harm that reputation in Week 1. Michigan outlasted New Mexico 34-17 in the opener. Underwood finished the game 21 for 31 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes to eight different receivers, including 25+ yard plays to three different targets. Underwood's passing numbers likely would have been even more remarkable had Michigan running back Justice Haynes not had a huge day, with 16 carries for 159 yards and three scores.
But Underwood's excellent game was even more impressive in light of Michigan's massive struggles with passing in 2024. He topped the passing total from any game in Michigan's 2024 season, and the 34 points put up by the Wolverines was topped only once in all of last season-- against Northwestern.
Meyer's QB history
Not only was Meyer an outstanding coach, he's been a coach who has worked with a number of top quarterbacks. He coached No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith at Utah, then Tim Tebow and Cam Newton at Florida, followed by a bevy of outstanding passers at Ohio State. Interestingly, Meyer compared Underwood later in his comments to Percy Harvin, another outstanding young plan, albeit a wide receiver who Meyer coached at Florida.