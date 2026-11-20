Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has carried the Utes to a 10-0 start, and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and ex-ESPN analyst David Pollack now believe he belongs among the top Heisman Trophy contenders.

Pollack said on his See Ball Get Ball podcast that there’s “nobody in the country more important to their team than Devon Dampier,” while Meyer singled out the Phoenix native’s late touchdown strike in last Saturday’s 40-39 win at Arizona on The Triple Option.

David Pollack’s case for Dampier

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Pollack built his argument around how much of Utah’s offense runs through its senior quarterback.

“It starts with him and ends with him. The offense is built around him, the creativity and what they do,” Pollack said. “Utah’s having a great season. They’re an awesome team ... He’s gotta be great, and he deserves to be in the top 3 for the Heisman right now. Like, there ain’t no doubt about it, man. He’s been that good.”

Dampier’s production supports that view. He’s thrown for 2,257 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 10 games while adding 582 rushing yards and nine scores, and Pollack ranked Utah second behind Georgia on his playoff confidence meter earlier this week.

Urban Meyer on Utah’s comeback win

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Meyer’s praise came when co-host Mark Ingram asked which player has had the best individual season and deserves the Heisman.

“Devon Dampier. Did you watch that game Saturday? Holy balls,” Meyer said. “Arizona had it won. He comes two plays later, hits a 75-yarder.”

Utah trailed 39-33 in the final three minutes in Tucson before Dampier covered 75 yards in two plays, hitting Creed Whittemore on a crossing route for a 70-yard touchdown with 2:35 left. Before the drive, teammates told him, “Dev, this is your Heisman moment.” He finished with 204 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Meyer’s pick stands out because he also predicted this week that Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith will win the award, yet he still named Dampier for the season’s best individual performance.

Where does Dampier’s Heisman case stand?

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Dampier began the season as an afterthought in the race, but the former New Mexico transfer now sits in the top three alongside Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.

“There’s no kid that plays quarterback and doesn’t want that,” Dampier said. “But our goal is to go win a national championship. So until that’s done, my goal isn’t there yet.”

Utah coach Morgan Scalley called him “an integral part of what we do,” and that résumé gives voters a clean storyline. Smith’s Buckeyes have three losses, while Dampier keeps delivering late for an undefeated contender.

Dampier gets two more regular-season chances to make his case. Utah (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) visits TCU on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox before hosting West Virginia on Black Friday.