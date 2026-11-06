Urban Meyer Doesn't Hesitate When Naming the Best Team in College Football

Three-time national champion Urban Meyer named Georgia the best team in college football this week, picking the No. 2 Bulldogs to win at No. 10 Ole Miss despite their home loss to Auburn and coach Kirby Smart’s 0-2 record in Oxford.

“If Georgia does Georgia, they’ll win it all,” Meyer said on The Triple Option. “They’re the best team in the country when you push play. I know they had the tough loss, but Georgia’s the best team. I’m picking Georgia in this one.”

Why does Meyer still back Georgia?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyer’s argument rests on what Georgia has done away from Athens. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 20-17 on Oct. 10 for their first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007, with Peyton Woodring’s 23-yard field goal breaking a 17-17 tie with 5:25 left.

The loss Meyer referenced came one week later, when Alex McPherson’s 34-yard field goal as time expired gave unranked Auburn a 27-24 win at Sanford Stadium. Georgia played without All-American safety KJ Bolden and lost as a three-touchdown favorite.

The Bulldogs answered with a 27-8 win over Florida in Atlanta, and the selection committee still slotted them No. 2 behind undefeated Miami in its first College Football Playoff rankings, a placement that fueled SEC favoritism claims.

Georgia’s defense has carried that resume. The Bulldogs allow 86 rushing yards per game, ninth in the country, and rank fourth nationally in expected points added per play allowed on early downs.

Ole Miss home streak in Oxford

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If it’s a real home environment, like if Georgia rolls into LSU, that’s a problem,” Meyer said. “I don’t know about Ole Miss. I think it’ll be close if it’s a good environment. If it’s not, Georgia’s a better team.”

Oxford has been the hardest place for Smart to win. Georgia lost 45-14 there in 2016, his first season, and 28-10 in 2024, when Rebels fans rushed the field with 16 seconds still on the clock. Tiger Stadium is the only other SEC venue Smart has coached in without a win.

Ole Miss enters Saturday with a 16-game home winning streak, the longest among power conference teams, and has outscored visitors 149-51 this season. That run includes a 32-24 win over LSU in coach Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford.

What’s at stake for Georgia and Ole Miss?

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart exits the field after the win over Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smart called Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss “probably the best quarterback in the country” during his Monday press conference. Chambliss has thrown for 2,203 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and he split two meetings with Georgia last year, winning the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal 39-34 on Jan. 1.

Ole Miss will play without running back Kewan Lacy, who dislocated his left shoulder against Texas on Oct. 24. Coach Pete Golding’s team sits No. 10 in the playoff rankings at 6-2, and a third loss would push the Rebels toward the edge of the 12-team field.

Georgia, at 5-1 in SEC play, can protect its path to the conference title game and a first-round bye with a win. The Bulldogs and Rebels kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.