College Football Injury Report: Latest Updates on Malachi Toney, Kewan Lacy and More

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney’s ankle surgery headlines the Week 10 college football injury report, and the Hurricanes star joins Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin among the stars missing games with College Football Playoff stakes.

Toney suffered a high ankle sprain in Wednesday’s practice and will have surgery that’s expected to sideline him four to six weeks, which takes the nation’s No. 2 receiver in catches out of No. 1 Miami’s trip to No. 4 Notre Dame.

TCU vs. No. 24 Arizona injury report

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Arizona lost wide receiver R.J. Mosley to a season-ending knee injury against Texas Tech, while TCU’s backfield is thin with Jon Denman out and leading rusher Jeremy Payne questionable.

TCU

Jon Denman, RB: Out

Terry Shelton, WR: Out

Jeremy Payne, RB: Questionable

Arizona

R.J. Mosley, WR: Out (season, knee)

Jay’Vion Cole, CB: Out

Kevin Moorer Jr., DL: Out

Ezra Funa, DL: Out

Shane King, TE: Out

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah injury report

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball of the Big 12 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

BYU listed running back LJ Martin as doubtful after he returned to practice this week from a lower-body injury that has cost him four games, and the Cougars ran for just 47 yards on 29 carries without him in a 27-20 win over Arizona State. Utah coach Morgan Scalley announced Monday that freshman offensive lineman Kelvin Obot is out for the season, and the Utes also ruled out offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia.

BYU

Jonathan Kabeya, CB: Out

Pierson Watson, LB: Out

Seth Shigg, CB: Out

Vincent Tautua, DE: Out

LJ Martin, RB: Doubtful (lower body)

Evan Johnson, CB: Doubtful

Roger Saleapaga II, TE: Doubtful

Joseph Douglas, S: Questionable

Kendal Wall, DE: Questionable

Siosefa Brown, DE: Questionable

Brody Laga, K: Probable

Utah

Isaiah Garcia, OL: Out

Kelvin Obot, OL: Out (season)

Tayson Reid, LB: Probable

Noah Bennee, TE: Probable

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 19 Missouri injury report

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) warms up before a game against Mississippi State | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the Longhorns will be undermanned in Columbia with five starters questionable, while Missouri listed just three reserves and has All-American running back Ahmad Hardy back after his return against Arkansas.

Texas

Hollywood Smothers, RB: Out

Nick Townsend, TE: Out

Trevor Goosby, LT: Out (season, knee)

Richard Wesley, EDGE: Out

Colin Simmons, EDGE: Questionable (high ankle sprain)

Ryan Wingo, WR: Questionable

Cam Coleman, WR: Questionable (shoulder)

Kade Phillips, CB: Questionable

Graceson Littleton, DB: Questionable

Missouri

Malae Fonoti, RB: Out

Gavin Hoffman, TE: Out

Josh Atkins, OL: Out

No. 5 UCLA vs. Minnesota injury report

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney takes a post-game interview | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (Fox)

UCLA rolls with Ty Dieffenbach again after Nico Iamaleava tore his ACL against Oregon on Oct. 10, though left guard Eugene Brooks and safety Tao Johnson are cleared to return for the Bruins.

UCLA

Nico Iamaleava, QB: Out (season, torn ACL)

Mikey Matthews, WR: Out (season)

Rodrick Pleasant, CB: Out

Ryan McCulloch, EDGE: Out

Jonah Smith, WR: Out

Ashton Sanders, DL: Out

Sam Yoon, OL: Out

Curtis Gerrand, P: Out

Jordan Davis, LT: Doubtful

Brian Rowe Jr., WR: Probable

Minnesota

Michael Merdinger, QB: Out

Garrison Monroe, DB: Out

Ryan Estrada, RB: Out

Hayden Moore, WR: Out

Brett Carroll, OL: Out

Ashton Beers, OL: Out

Elisha West, DB: Out (season)

Enoch Atewogbola, DL: Out (season)

Pierce Walsh, TE: Doubtful

Julian Johnson, TE: Doubtful

Mason Carrier, LB: Questionable

Nick Spence, OL: Questionable

Texas A&M vs. No. 23 South Carolina injury report

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Texas A&M could be without leading rusher KJ Edwards, who has 360 yards, while South Carolina lost running back Matt Fuller for the regular season to foot surgery but gets back running back Jawarn Howell and nickel Quay’Sheed Scott.

Texas A&M

Terry Bussey, WR: Out (season)

Blake Ivy, OL: Out (season)

Kelshaun Johnson, WR: Out

KJ Edwards, RB: Questionable

Noah Mikhail, LB: Questionable

South Carolina

Matt Fuller, RB: Out (foot)

Jayden Sellers, WR: Out (season)

Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE: Out

Josiah Thompson, OL: Out

Dayne Arnett, OL: Out

Seth Smith, OL: Out

Donovan Murph, WR: Questionable

Jordan Thomas, DL: Questionable

J’Zavien Currence, S: Questionable

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU injury report

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Alabama lists five starters as questionable, and coach Kalen DeBoer said that group is all working onto the football field after the bye. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is doubtful as he works back from a broken fibula suffered Sept. 26.

Alabama

Desmond Umeozulu, LB: Out (turf toe)

Cayden Jones, LB: Out (season)

Jeremiah Beaman, DL: Out (season, ACL)

Nick Sherman, DB: Out

Jett Thomalla, QB: Doubtful

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR: Questionable (knee)

Zabien Brown, DB: Questionable (lower leg)

Racin Delgatty, OL: Questionable (knee)

William Sanders, OL: Questionable (ankle)

Terrance Green, DL: Questionable (ankle)

EJ Crowell, RB: Questionable (lower leg)

AK Dear, RB: Questionable

LSU

Dashawn Spears, S: Out

Phillip Wright III, WR: Out

Charles Ross II, LB: Out

Richard Anderson, DL: Out

Whit Weeks, LB: Doubtful (fibula)

Zach Weeks, LB: Questionable

Oregon vs. No. 11 Ohio State injury report

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Both teams start backups, with freshman Luke Fahey replacing Sayin and Oregon playing without Dante Moore, whom coach Dan Lanning ruled out for the season after a concussion against USC. Ryan Day called Sayin out indefinitely with a throwing arm injury, and Ohio State fell to No. 4 in our Big Ten power rankings after losing to USC.

Oregon

Dante Moore, QB: Out (season, concussion)

Jordon Davison, RB: Out (lower extremity)

Messiah Hampton, WR: Out

Andrew Olesh, TE: Out

Aaron Flowers, DB: Out

Brayden Platt, LB: Out

Matthew Johnson, DL: Out

Trent Ferguson, OL: Out (season, knee)

Dave Iuli, OL: Out

Jeremiah McClellan, WR: Probable (foot)

Ohio State

Julian Sayin, QB: Out (throwing arm)

Ja’Kobi Jackson, RB: Out

Jaxon Powell, OL: Out

Maxence LeBlanc, TE: Out

Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Houston injury report

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the third quarter against the Utah Utes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman is a full go after leaving the Utah loss in a walking boot, giving the Cougars back a passer with 2,053 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions. Cincinnati expects nose tackle Josh Hough and center Taran Tyo back after both missed the Utah game.

Cincinnati

Josh Hough, NT: Expected to play

Taran Tyo, C: Expected to play

Houston

Conner Weigman, QB: Full go (ankle)

Merrimack vs. No. 14 Wake Forest injury report

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert called quarterback Gio Lopez day-to-day after he hurt his lower right leg in the 51-7 win over Virginia, and he said Lopez, Aiden Hall and Tolu Olajide “will be back when the time is right.”

Wake Forest

Gio Lopez, QB: Day-to-day (lower right leg)

Aiden Hall, LB: Day-to-day

Tolu Olajide, OL: Day-to-day

No. 20 Boise State vs. Colorado State injury report

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Boise State lists quarterback Maddux Madsen as questionable with a knee injury, and coach Spencer Danielson said it’s going to be more day to day after backup Max Cutforth threw three late touchdowns to beat Texas State 46-45.

Boise State

Maddux Madsen, QB: Questionable (knee)

Sire Gaines, RB: Out

Carson Rasmussen, OL: Out

Colorado State

Juice Vereen, TE: Doubtful

Durell Robinson, RB: Probable

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee injury report

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Kentucky coach Will Stein expected to be about full strength after the bye, and running back CJ Baxter and wide receiver Nic Anderson are off the report. Tennessee lists only the seven players it lost for the season.

Kentucky

Antwan Smith, LB: Out

Justyn Hartley, LB: Out

Jaden Smith, DB: Out

Grant Grayton, CB: Out

Isaiah McMillian, CB: Questionable

Sam Greene, EDGE: Probable

Tennessee

Wendell Moe Jr., OL: Out (season, lower leg)

Edrees Farooq, S: Out (season, knee)

Ethan Davis, TE: Out (season, knee)

Dylan Lewis, S: Out (season, foot)

Joakim Dodson, WR: Out (season, leg)

Jaedon Harmon, LB: Out (season, ACL)

Jadais Richard, CB: Out (season, upper body)

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Notre Dame injury report

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts from the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Toney’s 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns leave a massive void for quarterback Darian Mensah, and Notre Dame enters a game that could decide its playoff fate without leading tackler Drayk Bowen and starting cornerback DJ McKinney.

Miami

Malachi Toney, WR: Out (high ankle sprain, surgery)

OJ Frederique Jr., CB: Out (injured in season opener)

Notre Dame

Drayk Bowen, LB: Out (right ankle)

DJ McKinney, CB: Out (right ankle)

Brauntae Johnson, S: Out (left foot)

Christopher Burgess Jr., DL: Out (left tibia)

Tiki Hola, DL: Out (right knee)

Charles Jagusah, OL: Out (left humerus)

Chris Terek, OL: Out (right knee)

Francis Brewu, DL: Questionable (left knee)

Jason Onye, DL: Questionable (right knee)

Leonard Moore, CB: No designation (missed Navy with concussion)

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Ole Miss injury report

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out and runs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Ole Miss ruled Lacy out with the left shoulder he dislocated against Texas on Oct. 24, and coach Pete Golding said the recovery isn’t something that’s just going to happen overnight. The Rebels also list leading tackler Keaton Thomas as questionable, while Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson isn’t on the report after leaving the Florida win with a knee injury.

Georgia

Amaris Williams, OLB: Out (knee)

Chauncey Bowens, RB: Questionable (foot)

Thomas Blackshear, WR: Questionable (collarbone)

Tyriq Green, DB: Questionable (leg)

Elyiss Williams, TE: Questionable (lower leg)

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Questionable

AJ Kruah, LB: Questionable

Isiah Canion, WR: Probable (knee)

Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy, RB: Out (left shoulder)

Izaiah Hartrup, WR: Out

Kervin Johnson Jr., WR: Out

Samari Reed, WR: Out

Edwin Joseph, S: Out

Gerald Lacy Jr., S: Out

Nascar McCoy, S: Out

Ant Davis Jr., LB: Out

Carius Curne, OL: Out

Keaton Thomas, LB: Questionable

Kam Franklin, DE: Questionable

Jalyn Crawford, CB: Probable

Cedrick Beavers, CB: Probable

MJ Preston, S: Probable

Terez Davis, OL: Probable

No. 21 Iowa vs. Northwestern injury report

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeye sideline react to a loose ball by the Wisconsin Badgers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has 1,898 passing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, is questionable after the loss at Oregon, with West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol next in line. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said center Cael Winter is expected to miss the game, with sixth-year lineman Michael Myslinski starting in his place.

Iowa

Cael Winter, C: Expected out (undisclosed)

Tony Diaz, WR: Expected to play

Northwestern

Aidan Chiles, QB: Questionable

Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Florida injury report

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (1) runs on the field with no pads before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III is doubtful after a practice setback kept him out against Georgia, and Oklahoma has eight players ruled out for Jason Witten’s first game calling plays since Brent Venables landed on the hot seat.

Oklahoma

Trell Harris, WR: Out

Taylor Heim, LB: Out

Cole Sullivan, LB: Out

Dakoda Fields, CB: Out

Jacobe Johnson, CB: Out

Trynae Washington, TE: Out

Ryan Fodje, OL: Out

Fred Hinton, OL: Out

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL: Doubtful

Elijah Thomas, WR: Doubtful

Eli Bowen, CB: Questionable

Peyton Bowen, S: Questionable

Rocky Beers, TE: Questionable

Jer’Michael Carter, WR: Questionable

Jake Maikkula, C: Probable

Florida

Emeka Ugorji, OL: Out

Jaden Robinson, LB: Out

Evan Chieca, TE: Out

Jeramiah McCloud, DL: Out (suspension)

Vernell Brown III, WR: Doubtful

Bailey Stockton, WR: Questionable

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL: Questionable

West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech injury report

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game against the Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Texas Tech’s receiver room is thin with Jalen Jones out, Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons doubtful and starter Kenny Johnson questionable.

West Virginia

Emory Snyder, Nickel: Out

Andre Devine, RB: Out

Darius Wiley, DL: Out

Da’Mare Williams, S: Questionable

Jacob Bradford, S: Questionable

Texas Tech

Jalen Jones, WR: Out

Malcolm Simmons, WR: Doubtful

Kenny Johnson, WR: Questionable

Ansel Nedore, OLB: Questionable

Other notable college football injuries

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) runs during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duce Robinson, Florida State WR: Out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in the Oct. 31 loss to Clemson; leads the Seminoles with 24 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns

Kaden Robnett, New Mexico C: Out for the season with an undisclosed injury, per the Lobos’ Nov. 4 availability report; started all eight games and didn’t allow a sack

Conference availability reports update Thursday and Friday nights, and final reports arrive on game day before kickoff.