College Football Injury Report: Latest Updates on Malachi Toney, Kewan Lacy and More
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Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney’s ankle surgery headlines the Week 10 college football injury report, and the Hurricanes star joins Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin among the stars missing games with College Football Playoff stakes.
Toney suffered a high ankle sprain in Wednesday’s practice and will have surgery that’s expected to sideline him four to six weeks, which takes the nation’s No. 2 receiver in catches out of No. 1 Miami’s trip to No. 4 Notre Dame.
TCU vs. No. 24 Arizona injury report
Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Arizona lost wide receiver R.J. Mosley to a season-ending knee injury against Texas Tech, while TCU’s backfield is thin with Jon Denman out and leading rusher Jeremy Payne questionable.
TCU
Jon Denman, RB: Out
Terry Shelton, WR: Out
Jeremy Payne, RB: Questionable
Arizona
R.J. Mosley, WR: Out (season, knee)
Jay’Vion Cole, CB: Out
Kevin Moorer Jr., DL: Out
Ezra Funa, DL: Out
Shane King, TE: Out
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
BYU listed running back LJ Martin as doubtful after he returned to practice this week from a lower-body injury that has cost him four games, and the Cougars ran for just 47 yards on 29 carries without him in a 27-20 win over Arizona State. Utah coach Morgan Scalley announced Monday that freshman offensive lineman Kelvin Obot is out for the season, and the Utes also ruled out offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia.
BYU
Jonathan Kabeya, CB: Out
Pierson Watson, LB: Out
Seth Shigg, CB: Out
Vincent Tautua, DE: Out
LJ Martin, RB: Doubtful (lower body)
Evan Johnson, CB: Doubtful
Roger Saleapaga II, TE: Doubtful
Joseph Douglas, S: Questionable
Kendal Wall, DE: Questionable
Siosefa Brown, DE: Questionable
Brody Laga, K: Probable
Utah
Isaiah Garcia, OL: Out
Kelvin Obot, OL: Out (season)
Tayson Reid, LB: Probable
Noah Bennee, TE: Probable
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 19 Missouri injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the Longhorns will be undermanned in Columbia with five starters questionable, while Missouri listed just three reserves and has All-American running back Ahmad Hardy back after his return against Arkansas.
Texas
Hollywood Smothers, RB: Out
Nick Townsend, TE: Out
Trevor Goosby, LT: Out (season, knee)
Richard Wesley, EDGE: Out
Colin Simmons, EDGE: Questionable (high ankle sprain)
Ryan Wingo, WR: Questionable
Cam Coleman, WR: Questionable (shoulder)
Kade Phillips, CB: Questionable
Graceson Littleton, DB: Questionable
Missouri
Malae Fonoti, RB: Out
Gavin Hoffman, TE: Out
Josh Atkins, OL: Out
No. 5 UCLA vs. Minnesota injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. ET (Fox)
UCLA rolls with Ty Dieffenbach again after Nico Iamaleava tore his ACL against Oregon on Oct. 10, though left guard Eugene Brooks and safety Tao Johnson are cleared to return for the Bruins.
UCLA
Nico Iamaleava, QB: Out (season, torn ACL)
Mikey Matthews, WR: Out (season)
Rodrick Pleasant, CB: Out
Ryan McCulloch, EDGE: Out
Jonah Smith, WR: Out
Ashton Sanders, DL: Out
Sam Yoon, OL: Out
Curtis Gerrand, P: Out
Jordan Davis, LT: Doubtful
Brian Rowe Jr., WR: Probable
Minnesota
Michael Merdinger, QB: Out
Garrison Monroe, DB: Out
Ryan Estrada, RB: Out
Hayden Moore, WR: Out
Brett Carroll, OL: Out
Ashton Beers, OL: Out
Elisha West, DB: Out (season)
Enoch Atewogbola, DL: Out (season)
Pierce Walsh, TE: Doubtful
Julian Johnson, TE: Doubtful
Mason Carrier, LB: Questionable
Nick Spence, OL: Questionable
Texas A&M vs. No. 23 South Carolina injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Texas A&M could be without leading rusher KJ Edwards, who has 360 yards, while South Carolina lost running back Matt Fuller for the regular season to foot surgery but gets back running back Jawarn Howell and nickel Quay’Sheed Scott.
Texas A&M
Terry Bussey, WR: Out (season)
Blake Ivy, OL: Out (season)
Kelshaun Johnson, WR: Out
KJ Edwards, RB: Questionable
Noah Mikhail, LB: Questionable
South Carolina
Matt Fuller, RB: Out (foot)
Jayden Sellers, WR: Out (season)
Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE: Out
Josiah Thompson, OL: Out
Dayne Arnett, OL: Out
Seth Smith, OL: Out
Donovan Murph, WR: Questionable
Jordan Thomas, DL: Questionable
J’Zavien Currence, S: Questionable
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Alabama lists five starters as questionable, and coach Kalen DeBoer said that group is all working onto the football field after the bye. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is doubtful as he works back from a broken fibula suffered Sept. 26.
Alabama
Desmond Umeozulu, LB: Out (turf toe)
Cayden Jones, LB: Out (season)
Jeremiah Beaman, DL: Out (season, ACL)
Nick Sherman, DB: Out
Jett Thomalla, QB: Doubtful
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR: Questionable (knee)
Zabien Brown, DB: Questionable (lower leg)
Racin Delgatty, OL: Questionable (knee)
William Sanders, OL: Questionable (ankle)
Terrance Green, DL: Questionable (ankle)
EJ Crowell, RB: Questionable (lower leg)
AK Dear, RB: Questionable
LSU
Dashawn Spears, S: Out
Phillip Wright III, WR: Out
Charles Ross II, LB: Out
Richard Anderson, DL: Out
Whit Weeks, LB: Doubtful (fibula)
Zach Weeks, LB: Questionable
Oregon vs. No. 11 Ohio State injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Both teams start backups, with freshman Luke Fahey replacing Sayin and Oregon playing without Dante Moore, whom coach Dan Lanning ruled out for the season after a concussion against USC. Ryan Day called Sayin out indefinitely with a throwing arm injury, and Ohio State fell to No. 4 in our Big Ten power rankings after losing to USC.
Oregon
Dante Moore, QB: Out (season, concussion)
Jordon Davison, RB: Out (lower extremity)
Messiah Hampton, WR: Out
Andrew Olesh, TE: Out
Aaron Flowers, DB: Out
Brayden Platt, LB: Out
Matthew Johnson, DL: Out
Trent Ferguson, OL: Out (season, knee)
Dave Iuli, OL: Out
Jeremiah McClellan, WR: Probable (foot)
Ohio State
Julian Sayin, QB: Out (throwing arm)
Ja’Kobi Jackson, RB: Out
Jaxon Powell, OL: Out
Maxence LeBlanc, TE: Out
Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Houston injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman is a full go after leaving the Utah loss in a walking boot, giving the Cougars back a passer with 2,053 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions. Cincinnati expects nose tackle Josh Hough and center Taran Tyo back after both missed the Utah game.
Cincinnati
Josh Hough, NT: Expected to play
Taran Tyo, C: Expected to play
Houston
Conner Weigman, QB: Full go (ankle)
Merrimack vs. No. 14 Wake Forest injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert called quarterback Gio Lopez day-to-day after he hurt his lower right leg in the 51-7 win over Virginia, and he said Lopez, Aiden Hall and Tolu Olajide “will be back when the time is right.”
Wake Forest
Gio Lopez, QB: Day-to-day (lower right leg)
Aiden Hall, LB: Day-to-day
Tolu Olajide, OL: Day-to-day
No. 20 Boise State vs. Colorado State injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Boise State lists quarterback Maddux Madsen as questionable with a knee injury, and coach Spencer Danielson said it’s going to be more day to day after backup Max Cutforth threw three late touchdowns to beat Texas State 46-45.
Boise State
Maddux Madsen, QB: Questionable (knee)
Sire Gaines, RB: Out
Carson Rasmussen, OL: Out
Colorado State
Juice Vereen, TE: Doubtful
Durell Robinson, RB: Probable
No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Kentucky coach Will Stein expected to be about full strength after the bye, and running back CJ Baxter and wide receiver Nic Anderson are off the report. Tennessee lists only the seven players it lost for the season.
Kentucky
Antwan Smith, LB: Out
Justyn Hartley, LB: Out
Jaden Smith, DB: Out
Grant Grayton, CB: Out
Isaiah McMillian, CB: Questionable
Sam Greene, EDGE: Probable
Tennessee
Wendell Moe Jr., OL: Out (season, lower leg)
Edrees Farooq, S: Out (season, knee)
Ethan Davis, TE: Out (season, knee)
Dylan Lewis, S: Out (season, foot)
Joakim Dodson, WR: Out (season, leg)
Jaedon Harmon, LB: Out (season, ACL)
Jadais Richard, CB: Out (season, upper body)
No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Notre Dame injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
Toney’s 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns leave a massive void for quarterback Darian Mensah, and Notre Dame enters a game that could decide its playoff fate without leading tackler Drayk Bowen and starting cornerback DJ McKinney.
Miami
Malachi Toney, WR: Out (high ankle sprain, surgery)
OJ Frederique Jr., CB: Out (injured in season opener)
Notre Dame
Drayk Bowen, LB: Out (right ankle)
DJ McKinney, CB: Out (right ankle)
Brauntae Johnson, S: Out (left foot)
Christopher Burgess Jr., DL: Out (left tibia)
Tiki Hola, DL: Out (right knee)
Charles Jagusah, OL: Out (left humerus)
Chris Terek, OL: Out (right knee)
Francis Brewu, DL: Questionable (left knee)
Jason Onye, DL: Questionable (right knee)
Leonard Moore, CB: No designation (missed Navy with concussion)
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Ole Miss injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Ole Miss ruled Lacy out with the left shoulder he dislocated against Texas on Oct. 24, and coach Pete Golding said the recovery isn’t something that’s just going to happen overnight. The Rebels also list leading tackler Keaton Thomas as questionable, while Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson isn’t on the report after leaving the Florida win with a knee injury.
Georgia
Amaris Williams, OLB: Out (knee)
Chauncey Bowens, RB: Questionable (foot)
Thomas Blackshear, WR: Questionable (collarbone)
Tyriq Green, DB: Questionable (leg)
Elyiss Williams, TE: Questionable (lower leg)
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Questionable
AJ Kruah, LB: Questionable
Isiah Canion, WR: Probable (knee)
Ole Miss
Kewan Lacy, RB: Out (left shoulder)
Izaiah Hartrup, WR: Out
Kervin Johnson Jr., WR: Out
Samari Reed, WR: Out
Edwin Joseph, S: Out
Gerald Lacy Jr., S: Out
Nascar McCoy, S: Out
Ant Davis Jr., LB: Out
Carius Curne, OL: Out
Keaton Thomas, LB: Questionable
Kam Franklin, DE: Questionable
Jalyn Crawford, CB: Probable
Cedrick Beavers, CB: Probable
MJ Preston, S: Probable
Terez Davis, OL: Probable
No. 21 Iowa vs. Northwestern injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has 1,898 passing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, is questionable after the loss at Oregon, with West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol next in line. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said center Cael Winter is expected to miss the game, with sixth-year lineman Michael Myslinski starting in his place.
Iowa
Cael Winter, C: Expected out (undisclosed)
Tony Diaz, WR: Expected to play
Northwestern
Aidan Chiles, QB: Questionable
Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Florida injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III is doubtful after a practice setback kept him out against Georgia, and Oklahoma has eight players ruled out for Jason Witten’s first game calling plays since Brent Venables landed on the hot seat.
Oklahoma
Trell Harris, WR: Out
Taylor Heim, LB: Out
Cole Sullivan, LB: Out
Dakoda Fields, CB: Out
Jacobe Johnson, CB: Out
Trynae Washington, TE: Out
Ryan Fodje, OL: Out
Fred Hinton, OL: Out
Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL: Doubtful
Elijah Thomas, WR: Doubtful
Eli Bowen, CB: Questionable
Peyton Bowen, S: Questionable
Rocky Beers, TE: Questionable
Jer’Michael Carter, WR: Questionable
Jake Maikkula, C: Probable
Florida
Emeka Ugorji, OL: Out
Jaden Robinson, LB: Out
Evan Chieca, TE: Out
Jeramiah McCloud, DL: Out (suspension)
Vernell Brown III, WR: Doubtful
Bailey Stockton, WR: Questionable
Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL: Questionable
West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech injury report
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Texas Tech’s receiver room is thin with Jalen Jones out, Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons doubtful and starter Kenny Johnson questionable.
West Virginia
Emory Snyder, Nickel: Out
Andre Devine, RB: Out
Darius Wiley, DL: Out
Da’Mare Williams, S: Questionable
Jacob Bradford, S: Questionable
Texas Tech
Jalen Jones, WR: Out
Malcolm Simmons, WR: Doubtful
Kenny Johnson, WR: Questionable
Ansel Nedore, OLB: Questionable
Other notable college football injuries
Duce Robinson, Florida State WR: Out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in the Oct. 31 loss to Clemson; leads the Seminoles with 24 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns
Kaden Robnett, New Mexico C: Out for the season with an undisclosed injury, per the Lobos’ Nov. 4 availability report; started all eight games and didn’t allow a sack
Conference availability reports update Thursday and Friday nights, and final reports arrive on game day before kickoff.
Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.