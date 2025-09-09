Urban Meyer names best conference in college football after Week 2
FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer won national championships in both the SEC (with Florida) and Big Ten (with Ohio State). So it might not be surprising that during The Triple Option show, he revealed the two leagues as the top conference in college football today. But the order of his choices might surprise some observers.
Urban's Conference Choice
Unlike show fellow show host Rob Stone, Meyer put the Big Ten atop the SEC in his conference rankings. Both had the ACC in third place, but the SEC as second fiddle to the Big Ten could be controversial.
The cases for the SEC and Big Ten
The SEC's case for superiority isn't hard to articulate. A full 11 of the SEC's 16 teams are ranked in the current AP Poll top 25, which is an all-time record for the most teams from one conference in the top 25. Three of the top seven teams in the poll are from the SEC.
The SEC has taken a total of four losses in the young season, with one being Kentucky's conference loss to Ole Miss. The other three-- Texas's loss to No.1 Ohio State, Alabama's loss to Florida State, and Florida's defeat to South Florida have all been major stories on the young season.
The Big Ten can claim the top two teams and three of the top four teams in the nation. The six top 25 teams from the Big Ten are the second-most in the nation. The Big Ten has taken just five total losses so far. UCLA lost to both Utah and UNLV. Northwestern lost to Tulane, while Michigan fell to Oklahoma and Iowa was defeated by Iowa State.
Accordingly, each conference can claim one win against the other-- Ohio State over Texas and Oklahoma over Michigan. Alabama's Week 3 game against Wisconsin will give one league the upper hand head-to-head, with the Tide a massive early favorite.
Still, while the Big Ten can't match the quality of the entire SEC, the top teams in the Big Ten are currently the top teams in college football-- a fact that must have led Meyer's decision making on his controversial conference preference.