Urban Meyer names the greatest rivalry in college football
Few figures in college football know rivalries better than Urban Meyer. The former head coach at both Ohio State and Florida experienced the most intense atmospheres the sport can offer, from the Iron Bowl’s Southern fire to the Big Ten’s cold November wars. But when asked to name the greatest rivalry in the sport, Meyer, an Ohio State alumnus, didn’t hesitate. On a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Triple Option podcast, he placed “The Game” between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 on his list of college football’s all-time rivalries.
He ranked the Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers second, followed by the renewed Texas A&M–Texas rivalry at No. 3. Coming from a coach who’s stood on both sides of these fierce divides, Meyer’s choices carry weight. Each rivalry carries its own culture and history, but none, in his eyes, matches the reach and meaning of Michigan–Ohio State.
Meyer’s declaration reinforces what generations of fans have long believed. For more than a century, “The Game” has been the sport’s annual measuring stick, a clash that often decides championships, legacies, and bragging rights that stretch far beyond the Midwest.
Urban Meyer Highlights “The Game” as College Football’s Gold Standard
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State has defined college football since their first meeting in 1897. It’s more than a regional battle. It’s a cultural event that regularly determines the Big Ten title and, in the modern playoff era, has major national implications. The two programs rank first and second all time in NCAA Division I wins, and their annual matchup is among the most watched games each season.
The rivalry’s intensity reached historic heights during the “Ten Year War” from 1969 to 1978, when coaches Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler led their programs through a decade of top-10 matchups that came to symbolize the sport’s peak competitiveness. Since then, “The Game” has continued to shape postseason races and spark generational moments, from underdog upsets to championship-clinching performances.
Meyer’s ranking acknowledges not just history but magnitude. Alabama–Auburn remains a national draw, and Texas–Texas A&M’s return to the SEC restored another tradition, but Michigan–Ohio State stands alone in scope, passion, and consequence.
This year's edition of "The Game" will be played at Michigan on Nov. 29 at noon ET on Fox.