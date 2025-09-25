Urban Meyer shares why Florida won’t fire Billy Napier
The pressure is rising in Gainesville as Billy Napier faces one of the toughest stretches of his Florida tenure. The Gators have started 1-3 in 2025, their worst opening since 1989, and the seat beneath Napier is as hot as any in the nation. His tenure, which began with optimism after leaving Louisiana, has now dipped below .500 overall with a 20-22 record.
Despite calls from fans to make a coaching change, a major financial barrier stands in the way. During Wednesday’s episode of The Triple Option podcast, former Florida head coach Urban Meyer offered a blunt explanation as to why Napier is unlikely to be fired this season.
“Billy Napier is caught in a firestorm. How does it end? Again, I don’t see them making a change right now with a $21 million buyout,” Meyer said. “That’s been a pretty well-documented conversation with people throughout the country: where is that money coming from? Because the money is already distributed.”
Urban Meyer Points To Buyout And Expectations
Meyer emphasized that Florida’s financial commitments complicate any decision to move on from Napier. According to his contract, the Gators would owe nearly $21.7 million if he were dismissed after the loss to Miami, including an immediate installment of almost half within 30 days. The rest would be spread in equal yearly payments until 2028. Meyer noted that this reality has been acknowledged across college football circles.
But Meyer’s comments did not stop at finances. He also said the expectations around the Florida program have shifted in recent years. “It’s a tough job but a great job. I mean Ohio State’s a tough job. Alabama’s a tough job. It’s just the expectations are a little bit unrealistic,” Meyer explained.
“When I took over the Florida Gators, you know what the expectations were. National championship. That’s not it any more at Florida right now. It’s just not. It’s let’s get to the SEC Championship Game, which by the way I picked Florida. The way they finished, the quarterback talent they had, the players were fighting for their coach. It’s not turned out, but it’s also if they started with Penn State’s schedule right now everybody would be saying, ‘Man, Florida’s doing great.’ But they didn’t. They didn’t have that luxury, and it gets even worse.”
Meyer also underscored the cold reality of Napier’s record at Florida, stating plainly, “The reality is they’re 20-22.”
Timing And Roster Concerns Add To The Equation
Beyond finances, roster management has also played a role in Florida’s decision-making. Because players can preserve a redshirt after four games and transfer within 30 days of a coaching change, firing Napier midseason could trigger a wave of departures. That includes freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, the most important recruit of Napier’s tenure. CBS Sports analysts John Talty and Chris Hummer both noted that Florida may wait until the team’s second bye week in October to evaluate the future.
In the meantime, Napier continues to navigate a season that began with high hopes but has quickly spiraled. His arrival in 2022 brought a $51.8 million contract with the slogan “scared money don’t make money.”
Since then, the Gators have seen glimpses of progress, including a late surge in 2024, but overall results have fallen short. Florida’s 26-7 loss to Miami only deepened concerns, especially after generating just 32 yards in the first half.
For now, Meyer’s assessment suggests that Florida is boxed in by the numbers. “That’s my feeling,” he said when pressed by co-host Mark Ingram about whether finances will prevent coaches from being fired. With a mounting buyout and an already volatile roster, Napier’s fate may not be decided until later this fall.
The Gators are on a bye and will face the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 4.