Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shut down any talk of the Buckeyes firing head coach Ryan Day, even as his former program sits at 7-4 and likely out of the College Football Playoff race after opening the season ranked No. 1.

Meyer delivered the verdict on Monday's episode of "The Triple Option," two days after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska ended Ohio State's playoff hopes. "The chance of Ryan Day getting let go? No chance," Meyer said. "Stop with that."

Why does Urban Meyer back Ryan Day?

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Meyer didn't dismiss the frustration in Columbus before defending the coach he handed the program to after the 2018 season.

"There's justified heat. I mean, I took heat all the time," Meyer said. "The guy won a national championship two years ago. He's one of the winningest coaches. He's the best man for the job."

Meyer has the stronger side of this argument because Day is 89-16 with five playoff appearances and the 2024 national title from the first 12-team bracket. He also snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last November. Ohio State doesn't fire a coach with that resume after one injury-wrecked season, and it shouldn't.

Ohio State's 2026 season unraveled fast

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The collapse started in Week 2, when Ohio State led Texas 23-3 in the fourth quarter in Austin and lost 24-23.

The bigger blow came Oct. 17, when star quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm late in a 19-15 win at Indiana. The Buckeyes are 1-3 since, with a 30-18 loss at USC, a 41-28 home loss to Oregon and the setback in Lincoln with freshman Luke Fahey under center.

Matt Patricia's defense allowed 61 points in the last two road losses, and Day didn't hide from it after Nebraska scored 31. "When you watch a game like this, you've got a lot of things that you have to change," Day said.

What comes next for the Buckeyes?

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"I think the future is going to be under the microscope now because we won so much," Meyer said. "You've got to get to Indianapolis. You've got to beat the rival, and you've got to make a run at it. The topic in Columbus, Ohio, is who's gone and then how they rebuild the roster, which I guess is the new era of college football."

That rebuild could start with Jeremiah Smith. The draft-eligible receiver became the first player in Big Ten history with 4,000 career receiving yards, and he's pulled further ahead in the Heisman Trophy race despite the team's slide. Sayin's future and Day's staff, which already dismissed special teams coordinator Robby Discher this month, will also shape the offseason.

Day, who is 2-4 against Michigan, hosts the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on Saturday at noon ET on FOX.