Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes depend on winning out, and the first step comes Saturday at Nebraska, where ESPN analyst Greg McElroy expects a tight game with a true freshman under center for the Buckeyes.

The 7-3 Buckeyes climbed six spots to No. 14 in Tuesday’s playoff rankings, just outside the top 12. On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy noted Ohio State has “lost two of the last three” since quarterback Julian Sayin hurt his right arm at Indiana.

What does Ohio State need?

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Ohio State’s path is simple but unforgiving. The Buckeyes have to beat Nebraska and Michigan and hope the committee rewards a résumé built on road wins at Indiana and Iowa. Neither remaining opponent is ranked, so Ohio State has no chance left to add a signature win. A loss in Lincoln would end the conversation.

Two of Ohio State’s three losses, to USC and Oregon, came after Sayin went down. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been planning to play without Sayin through the postseason, and he admitted the Buckeyes are still rebuilding.

“When you lose two weeks in a row, you don’t have any momentum, so you have to build it,” Day said Tuesday.

Luke Fahey faces Nebraska’s defense

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True freshman Luke Fahey has made three starts, and Ohio State scored 18, 28 and 28 points in those games. He threw for 201 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in last week’s 28-19 win over Northwestern.

Day called Fahey “pretty unflappable” but made it clear this week is a step up. “I think he’s learned from each game, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot of football, and so this is the next challenge for him to go win a game on the road,” Day said.

Lincoln is a tough place for that test. McElroy pointed out that opponents convert just under 24% of their third downs against Nebraska. The Huskers are also tied for third nationally in third- and fourth-down success rate allowed.

McElroy didn’t spare the Buckeyes’ front either. “The offensive line just doesn’t move anybody off the ball,” he said, adding that Ohio State averages 4.1 yards per carry.

That puts more of the load on Jeremiah Smith, the Heisman Trophy betting favorite with 1,317 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. However, McElroy warned that a pass-heavy game plan is a bad sign for Ohio State. “When Ryan Day’s team throws it 40 or more times, he’s just 5-5,” he said.

Can Nebraska pull the upset?

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Nebraska opened 5-0, then lost four straight, three of them by seven points or fewer. The Huskers ended the skid with a 31-0 win at Rutgers that clinched bowl eligibility.

Injuries have made this week harder. McElroy named cornerback Andrew Marshall as a key piece against Smith, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule confirmed Monday that Marshall is done for the year after surgery for a stress fracture. Defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, who leads the team with six sacks, left the Rutgers win with an apparent knee injury.

“One of the main things from that game to take away is just the amount of guys that stepped up with injuries,” Rhule said.

Nebraska’s kicking is another worry, since the Huskers are 6 of 13 on field goals. McElroy said that when a drive stalls, “it’s a coin flip on whether or not they walk out with points.”

McElroy picks Ohio State to win 19-17. “I do, however, think that Nebraska will make a mistake or two, which ultimately gives Ohio State the victory,” he said.

A two-point win would keep the Buckeyes alive, but it wouldn’t do much to impress a committee that had them at No. 20 a week ago.

Ohio State and Nebraska kick off at noon ET Saturday on Fox.