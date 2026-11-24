Georgia Tech students Tallulah Wall and Braden Flournoy became the weekend's most unlikely college football stars during a 50-29 home loss to Wake Forest, and the viral couple has now cleared up where their relationship stands.

The two 21-year-olds told TODAY on Tuesday that they've been dating for two months and one week. Flournoy said there was "zero speculation between us about breaking up" despite ESPN's play-by-play of the argument.

What happened on the ESPN broadcast?

Whatever was happening here, it wasn't good 😭



Don't worry, they made up with a kiss and all is right ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xxWmeMZgrl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2026

ESPN cameras found Wall and Flournoy in the fourth quarter of the Nov. 21 game, deep in a tense conversation in the largely empty stands. ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer, a former Florida quarterback who has hosted "The Bachelor" since 2021, took it from there and even diagrammed the couple on the telestrator.

"He is locked in," Palmer said. "He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer. They are in each other's personal space. He's not happy with whatever she just told him."

When the cameras returned, the pair was kissing. "That's good news," Palmer said, and play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore followed with, "Embrace the love, America."

Palmer read the stands better than Georgia Tech's defense read anything while giving up 50 points. He did a similar bit during Florida's 2024 loss at Texas A&M, when he joked that a Gators student wasn't "dating anybody in the shot."

Georgia Tech couple explains the argument

This was more painful to watch than them arguing on national TV: 😬 pic.twitter.com/CCQqRuCCAG — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) November 24, 2026

"Honestly, it was completely insignificant," Flournoy said. "It was more miscommunication than anything."

"Absolutely miscommunication," Wall said. "So much miscommunication. That's why we were like, 'Let's just go back and watch this football game even if we're losing.'"

The moment doubled as a hard launch. "A lot of our friends actually had no idea we were dating until that happened," Flournoy said. Wall said her texts quickly turned into "You have a boyfriend?"

A stadium worker told them they'd gone viral. Neither had ever watched "The Bachelor," so they didn't know who Palmer was. Wall, a mechanical engineering major, and Flournoy, a computer science major, are both fourth-year students.

Brent Key's season at Georgia Tech

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flournoy also had a message for Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key.

"Brent Key, please, please use this as motivation to be better at football," Flournoy said. "I know I don't have to tell you. You're going to get fired up anyway because that's the kind of coach you are, but please."

A 20-6 win at Clemson bought Key a week before the Wake Forest blowout dropped the Yellow Jackets to 3-8 and put him on the college football hot seat index. Athletic director Ryan Alpert wrote that the season's results "have not met the standard." Key has already fired four assistants, and firing him without cause would cost roughly $18.45 million.

Georgia Tech closes its season Saturday at Georgia, which has won eight straight games in the rivalry.