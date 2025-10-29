Washington wide receiver among prospects who improved 2026 NFL Draft stock in Week 9
College football's Week 9 showcased some big games from top collegiate prospects. It's always sure that NFL scouts are watching, and a handful of players significantly improved their 2026 NFL Draft stock, including a pair of underrated wide receivers. Here are five of the standouts from Week 9.
Denzel Boston, Washington WR
At 6'4", Boston is a large, physical target for Washington. He had 10 receptions for 153 yards in a win over Illinois and both caught and threw a touchdown. Boston projects as an outstanding outside receiver at the next level. He's not the quickest target, but given his size and skills, he's seeing his NFL Draft stock improve significantly.
Skyler Bell, UConn WR
Bell is one of the best players who many fans don't know. He came over from Wisconsin to UConn and has made his mark as a reliable playmaker. He caught eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 and has spent the season being a consistent presence all over the field for the Huskies. Bell might not post insane combine numbers, but he's an underrated football player who could be a Draft steal.
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M QB
Reed is playing his way into a tough decision on the 2026 Draft. He's just a redshirt sophomore and is in his second season of seeing significant time. But Reed passed for 202 yards and two scores and ran for another 108 yards and two scores on the ground in a win over LSU. Reed has passed for 1,972 yards and 17 scores and rushed for 349 yards and six more scores. He's still improving as a passer, but all the raw tools are there to be a solid NFL QB.
Justice Haynes, Michigan RB
Running backs aren't high priority guys in the NFL Draft, but Haynes might be worth an exception. The 5'11" back came over from Alabama before the season and has made believers of the Big Ten. He ran for 152 yards and two scores against Michigan State. That's six games on the season with over 100 yards and at least one touchdown for Haynes, who is fourth in the nation in rushing despite sitting out the Washington game due to injury. He looks like a second or third round Draft steal in the making.
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M DE
Howell has grown from 225 pounds as a freshman at Bowling Green to a 250-pound pass rushing force for A&M. Howell leads the SEC in sacks (9.5) and is third in tackles for loss (10.5). He had a pair of sacks in the win over LSU, which is his third multi-sack game with two of those coming in SEC play. Howell's development will make him a rising standout edge rusher in the Draft. His final placement will depend in part on measureables at the Combine, but he's a legitimate NFL player however those matters work out.